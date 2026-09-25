Sabastian Sawe earns place in Adidas Hall of Fame
The Kenyan marathoner received the honour alongside Ethiopian distance runner Yomif Kejelcha, with Sawe describing the recognition as an unexpected moment that left him humbled by the achievement.
The Kenyan marathoner received the honour alongside Ethiopian distance runner Yomif Kejelcha, with Sawe describing the recognition as an unexpected moment that left him humbled by the achievement.
In a statement released on Thursday, the global athletics governing body announced that it had ratified eight records set in 2026.
Sawe has confirmed that he will return to the BMW Berlin Marathon to defend the title he won last year September 21, clocking a world-leading time of 2:02:16.
Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe thanked Kenyans at State House after winning the London Marathon and breaking the world record. He said the victory reflected national pride and cited improved sports facilities supporting elite performance.
President William Ruto hosted marathoner Sabastian Sawe at State House and awarded him Sh8 million after his London Marathon world record of 1:59:30. Ruto also outlined revised rewards for medalists and athletes’ allowances.
organizers of the London Marathon have now ordered Russia's Liliya Shobukhova to return the medal she won back in 2010, and pay back her prize money.
Sawe has now shattered the world record (previously 2:00:35), a record held by another Kenyan, Kelvin Kiptum since 2023 in the men's elite marathons
Mutiso Munyao will be running in London for the second time in his career.
Vivian Cheruiyot the 2018 winner in London, is a late addition to the field, which will, as always, be quality-packed.
The London Marathon is set to break the world record for the most participants in a single marathon, organisers announced Thursday.