Emerging Stars thrash Tanzania 4-1 at Nyayo National Stadium in U23 AFCON 2027 qualifier

The contrast could hardly have been sharper. On Saturday night at Nyayo National Stadium, the senior Harambee Stars laboured to a 1-1 draw against Eritrea, leaving fans frustrated and booing the team off at half-time. Barely 48 hours later, on the same pitch, Kenya’s U23 Emerging Stars produced a performance brimming with verve, confidence and no shortage of quality, dismantling Tanzania 4-1 to seize control of their U23 AFCON 2027 qualifying tie.

For 90 minutes on Monday, September 28, 2026, Nyayo felt less like a scene of recent frustration and more like a glimpse of tomorrow.

A Dream Start

The tone was set inside the opening minute. Paul Osama latched onto a defensive lapse and coolly slotted home to give Kenya a lead before many fans had even settled into their seats. The early goal settled any nerves, and the Emerging Stars never looked back. They pressed, passed and probed with a cohesion that belied their youth.

Lawrence Okoth doubled the advantage in first-half stoppage time, meeting a sublime cross from captain Kevin Wangaya to send Kenya into the break 2-0 up. It was no more than they deserved after a first half in which Wangaya himself had gone close, his curling effort beating the goalkeeper only to crash off the woodwork.

Wangaya Runs the Show

Kevin Wangaya was the heartbeat of everything Kenya did well. The skipper was a constant menace, dropping deep to collect the ball, driving forward and linking play with intelligence beyond his years. Five minutes after the restart, he got the goal his performance merited, holding off his marker to fire low past the Tanzanian goalkeeper and make it 3-0.

Tanzania pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 54th minute after a Kenyan handball in the box, briefly raising hopes of a comeback. But any momentum the visitors hoped to build was snuffed out in the 74th minute. Substitute Kelly Madada, who had been lively since his introduction, shifted the ball onto his right foot at the edge of the box and curled a low shot beyond the goalkeeper to restore Kenya’s three-goal cushion.

The final whistle confirmed a 4-1 victory that was as comprehensive as the scoreline suggests.

“The Plan Worked” – Kimani and Babu’s Role

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Emerging Stars head coach Anthony Kimani was quick to share the credit. He revealed that a deliberate tactical and personnel decision had helped unlock the performance — the inclusion of Kenya Under-20 coach Salim Babu on the U23 technical bench.

“We had a plan and the plan worked,” Kimani said. “We included Coach Salim Babu, who is our Under-20 coach. Most of these players have played for him at Under-20 level, and he knows them well. We saw the need to add him to the technical bench because he knew the players better than my technical bench and I did. It worked for us.”

It was a candid acknowledgement that youth football is often about understanding players as much as tactics. Babu’s familiarity with the group — built over years at the Under-20 level — gave Kenya an edge that Tanzania could not match. The move wasn’t just about adding another voice to the bench; it was about adding a voice the players already trusted.

Wangaya Hails Team, Not Just Himself

Wangaya, who wore the captain’s armband and scored Kenya’s third, was beaming afterwards. But he was keen to deflect attention away from himself and his best friend, Kelly Madada, who also got on the scoresheet.

“I’m very happy to score in this game and to wear the captain’s armband,” Wangaya said. “I’m also very happy that my best friend Kelly Madada managed to get a goal. But most of all, I’m happy that Kenya is taking a healthy lead to Dar es Salaam for the second leg. Please don’t focus on the two of us; focus on the whole team generally.”

It was a mature response from a young leader who seems to understand that the victory was built on collective effort, not individual brilliance.

Tanzania Point to Altitude and Mistakes

On the Tanzanian side, the mood was understandably sombre. Coach Hamad Ali blamed the high altitude of Nairobi for his team’s poor performance, though he admitted his players should have coped better.

“The high altitude affected us,” Ali said. “But my boys should have adapted better to the weather conditions. We need to turn things around in a week to keep our chances of advancing alive.”

Ahmed Pipina, who joined his coach in the post-match interviews, pointed to individual errors and missed chances.

“Individual mistakes cost us,” Pipina said. “We got several chances, and we did not convert them. We have all to play for in the second leg. Just like the Emerging Harambee Stars got four goals at home, I believe my teammates can do the same back home to overturn the result.”

It was a defiant note from a player who clearly believes the tie is not over.

What the Win Means

The aggregate scoreline puts Kenya in a commanding position ahead of the second leg in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. Even a narrow defeat would likely be enough to see Anthony Kimani’s side through to the next round.

Beyond the immediate tie, the win is a significant step on a long road. To reach the 2027 U23 AFCON in Egypt, Kenya must navigate three two-legged knockout rounds. Awaiting the winner of this tie in the second round is Ivory Coast, a formidable opponent with a rich youth football pedigree. The final tournament in Egypt will serve as Africa’s official pathway to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, making every step of this journey count.

Senior Stars Stutter Again

The senior Harambee Stars’ 1-1 draw with Eritrea on Saturday was a reminder of the challenges facing the national team. Kenya fell behind in the 37th minute after a defensive lapse allowed Nahom Netabay to score, and the home crowd made their feelings clear at the break. Ryan Ogam rescued a point with five minutes remaining, turning home Ben Stanley’s low cross, but it was a performance that raised more questions than answers.

The contrast with the U23S was stark. Where the seniors laboured, the Emerging Stars dazzled. Where the seniors lacked creativity, the U23S played with freedom and flair. For Kenyan football fans, Monday night at Nyayo was a welcome reminder of what the future could hold — and a timely one at that.