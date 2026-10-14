FKF leadership standoff deepens as NEC meeting collapses over missing quorum

The bitter leadership war paralysing the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) escalated dramatically on Wednesday morning when a scheduled National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting failed to proceed due to a lack of quorum, with a faction of members allied to Vice President Macdonald Mariga staying away.

It was the fourth time President Hussein Mohammed had attempted to convene the NEC through established procedures, and the second time in as many days that the two camps had failed to bridge their differences. The previous day, a pre-consultative NEC Kamukunji held at a Nairobi hotel adjourned after only four of 13 governance issues on the agenda were discussed, with Mohammed reportedly promising that consultations would resume on Wednesday to address the remaining nine matters.

Instead, the Mariga faction claims the President abandoned the agreed consultative process and opted to proceed with a formal NEC meeting—a move they say undermined the reconciliation effort and left them with little incentive to attend.

The aborted meeting and the Kamukunji that preceded it

The drama began on Tuesday, 13 October, when a pre-consultative NEC Kamukunji was convened at a Nairobi hotel. Both factions attended — a rare moment of unity — and the Mariga-aligned members presented 13 governance issues for discussion. By the close of business, only four had been addressed.

According to a statement released Wednesday by the Mariga faction, President Mohammed adjourned the meeting, promising that consultations would resume on Wednesday to tackle the remaining nine matters. Instead, the faction claims, he "abandoned the agreed consultation process and opted to proceed with a formal NEC meeting" before outstanding concerns were resolved.

The Mariga camp also raised a procedural objection: the seven-day notice period under Article 38(3) of the FKF Constitution had expired following a notice issued on 3 October, rendering the Wednesday meeting legally questionable.

When the formal meeting was called Wednesday morning, the Mariga faction stayed away. The meeting collapsed.

Hussein's response

Speaking at a press conference at a Nairobi hotel after the aborted meeting, President Mohammed did not hide his frustration.

"This is the fourth time we have procedurally attempted to convene another NEC meeting, and yet again some NEC members have refused to attend," he said.

"We cannot punish millions of Kenyans because of seven people. They cannot be allowed to determine the future of an entire football community".

He also revealed that he had made multiple personal attempts to engage his deputy. "I have made efforts to reach him in about seven attempts, but it has all gone in vain," he said. "Waswahili husema unaweza kumpeleka ng'ombe mtoni lakini hauwezi kumlazimisha kunywa maji" — you can take a cow to the river, but you cannot force it to drink.

Mohammed maintained that he had sought dialogue, pointing to a NEC meeting he convened on 11 July following a FIFA and CAF mission, and subsequent invitations for further meetings.

The Mariga faction's five demands

The seven members aligned with Mariga have outlined five urgent priorities they want addressed at a "properly convened" NEC meeting:

League competitions: Clear deadlines for closing the 2025/26 season and opening and closing the 2026/27 leagues and competitions. Judicial bodies and Electoral Committee: Filling vacancies through transparent, constitution-compliant processes. NEC portfolios: Respect for members' assigned portfolios and a clear distinction between the committee's oversight role and the secretariat's day-to-day operations. Financial accountability: A review of banking mandates and delegated authority to strengthen financial controls. Acting General Secretary/CEO: A constitutionally compliant appointment process addressing the status of the former officeholder and ongoing litigation.

"It is not accurate to suggest that there have been four unsuccessful attempts to engage NEC members in the manner presented," the Mariga faction said in a statement. "NEC members remain ready and willing to attend a properly convened NEC meeting at the earliest opportunity, provided that the meeting is conducted in accordance with the FKF Constitution and established governance procedures".

They also accused Mohammed of high-handedness, claiming he "has not been open to divergent opinions, leading to the current crisis".

The human cost

Behind the procedural battles and constitutional arguments lies a simpler reality: Kenyan football is suffering.

“When a league match is played, its significance extends far beyond the ninety minutes on the pitch,” Mohammed said in his statement. “Match days create opportunities for clubs, stadium stewards, casual workers, transport operators, merchandise vendors and other businesses. They also create commercial value for broadcasters, sponsors and the wider sports industry.”

He warned that “every postponed fixture puts that activity at risk”.

The President also pointed to progress his administration has made despite the crisis: a landmark SportPesa partnership valued at more than KSh 1 billion, a KSh 20 million prize pool for the top-tier league, the entry of Azam into the broadcasting ecosystem, sponsorship opportunities for National Super League clubs through Mozzart Bet, and engagement with the Council of Governors to establish a framework for grassroots football development.

“These initiatives form part of a larger ambition: to build a sustainable football ecosystem that connects grassroots development, competitive leagues, women’s football, national teams, commercial partnerships and better facilities,” he said.

But the Mariga faction insists that governance must come first. In their September statement, they demanded that FKF “do the right thing within the law, comply with existing court directives, and restore certainty to the football calendar”. They also called for the establishment of “credible, independent and properly constituted internal judicial mechanisms” in line with the FKF Constitution.

Former Harambee Stars coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has blamed “ego-driven” animosity for the crisis. “I was happy that Mariga and Hussein had won this election because Hussein is an entrepreneur who can bring sponsorship to the federation and Mariga brings technical expertise, but I have been surprised, and it annoys me to see that those two could not dialogue,” he said. “We have made history; Kenya is the only country right now where the league has not started. Even in Ukraine, where there is war, the league is ongoing. He added.

A history of conflict

The crisis traces back to 24 April 2026, when nine NEC members voted to suspend President Mohammed, Acting CEO Dennis Gicheru, and NEC member Abdallah Yusuf over a Sh42 million insurance scandal linked to the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). The same meeting installed Mariga as acting president.

FIFA rejected the suspension in May, stating it "was not carried out in accordance with the FKF constitution" and citing non-compliance with Article 41. The Sports Disputes Tribunal also halted the suspensions and reinstated Mohammed pending a full hearing.

But the war has continued. In August and September, NEC meetings were aborted. In September, the two factions faced the media separately, releasing conflicting statements. A planned meeting at a Nairobi Hotel collapsed after seven members, including Mariga, were no-shows.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe, visiting Kenya in September to inspect AFCON 2027 preparations, weighed in publicly. "You say there is division between the president and himself. Where is the vice-president?" he asked. "We have never needed unity in Kenyan football as we need it now".

Football must go on

Mohammed has vowed that the internal disputes will not halt the game. “The league must continue. Our players must continue to compete. Our young talent must continue to develop. Kenyan football must continue to move forward,” he said.

He also extended an olive branch, saying he remained open to dialogue. “I will defend the right of every stakeholder to disagree. Equally, I will defend the right of Kenyan football to function, grow and fulfil its potential.”

But the Mariga camp says dialogue must be meaningful and conducted through properly constituted NEC meetings. “The NEC members said they remained committed to working collectively to restore stability, certainty, and confidence in Kenyan football” — but only if the President respects constitutional processes and addresses their concerns.

For now, the impasse continues. The NEC meeting that was supposed to resolve the future of Kenyan football never happened. And the millions of Kenyans who follow the game — the clubs, the players, the coaches, the referees, the sponsors, and the fans — are left waiting.

As Mohammed put it: “Kenyan football is bigger than any individual. It is bigger than any faction. And its future must be bigger than our disagreements.”

Whether the two warring camps can find a way to talk remains to be seen. But with the league already underway and the 2027 AFCON co-hosting on the horizon, the stakes could not be higher. Football must and shall go on — but it may have to do so without a functioning NEC.