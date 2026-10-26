Junior Starlets make history, set up Japan clash at U17 World Cup

Kenya’s Junior Starlets have qualified for the round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup for the first time after defeating Samoa 4-0 in their final Group E match in Morocco.

The victory at the Mohammed VI Football Complex on Sunday, October 25, secured a historic knockout-stage berth for coach Mildred Cheche’s side, who advanced as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Kenya will now face Japan in the round of 16 on Thursday, October 29, with kick-off scheduled for 9 pm East African Time.

The Junior Starlets entered the decisive fixture needing a convincing victory after losing their opening two matches against China and the United States.

Mwanakombo Bakari opened the scoring in the fifth minute, giving Kenya an early advantage before Brenda Awuor doubled the lead in the 44th minute to send the team into the break with a comfortable cushion.

Gaudancia Maloba extended Kenya’s advantage in the 62nd minute before Bakari completed her brace two minutes later to seal the 4-0 victory.

Bakari’s performance earned her the Player of the Match award, while the team’s four-goal margin proved crucial in the contest for the remaining knockout-stage places.

The result lifted Kenya to third place in Group E with three points, having previously lost 3-0 to China on October 19 and 6-1 to the United States on October 22.

Lindey Weey Atieno scored Kenya’s only goal in the defeat against the Americans, but the victory over Samoa gave the team the points and goal difference needed to remain in the competition.

Kenya’s progression was also influenced by results elsewhere, with China defeating the United States 3-2 in the other Group E fixture.

The expanded 24-team tournament allows the top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed sides to advance to the round of 16.

The achievement marks a significant improvement on Kenya’s debut at the 2024 edition in the Dominican Republic, where the Junior Starlets exited at the group stage despite recording a 2-1 victory over Mexico in their final match.

Their latest performance gives the team an opportunity to progress further against one of the tournament’s established sides.

Japan present a formidable challenge, having topped Group D with a perfect record of three victories, scoring nine goals without conceding.

The Asian side has a strong pedigree in youth women’s football, having won the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2014 and finished runners-up in 2010 and 2016.

For Cheche and her players, the focus will now shift to maintaining the attacking momentum displayed against Samoa while improving their defensive organisation ahead of the knockout encounter.

The Junior Starlets’ qualification offers Kenya another opportunity to showcase its emerging talent on the global stage, with the team seeking to extend its historic run in Morocco.

Reaching the last 16 is already a landmark achievement for the young Kenyan side, but the encounter against Japan will provide a tougher test of their ability to compete against the tournament’s leading teams.