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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Morocco

Who Imports Most Arms in Africa?
Infographics

Who Imports Most Arms in Africa?

Morocco remained Africa's largest arms importer in 2025, recording 392 million in Trend Indicator Value (TIV), up sharply from 130 million in 2024, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)

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Morocco to face France without Saibari
Sports

Morocco to face France without Saibari

The Bayern Munich striker, who has scored three goals in five matches for the Atlas Lions at this year's tournament, sustained the injury during Morocco's 3-0 Round of 16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston last Saturday. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice, while Souffiane Rahimi added the third.

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Morocco send Canada home, France is next in quarters
Sports

Morocco send Canada home, France is next in quarters

An Azzedine Ounahi brace and a late stoppage-time strike from Souffiane Rahimi, who calmly beat goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, sealed the emphatic win and condemned Canada to elimination. Morocco will now face France in the quarter-finals on Thursday, July 9, at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

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Odira finishes third at Rabat Diamond League
Sports

Odira finishes third at Rabat Diamond League

Odira clocked 1:57.27 in a highly competitive race won by Switzerland's Audrey Werro, who crossed the finish line in 1:56.56. Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma finished second in 1:57.24, narrowly edging out the Kenyan star.

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Morocco to file complaint after Senegal walkout at AFCON final
Sports

Morocco to file complaint after Senegal walkout at AFCON final

The federation said the Senegal team walked off the pitch just before Morocco’s appearance, setting off a chain of events that disrupted the match and affected the players. According to the RMFF, the situation escalated after the referee awarded a penalty kick, which the federation insists was correctly given.

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Senegal beat Morocco to win AFCON 2025
Sports

Senegal beat Morocco to win AFCON 2025

The win means that Senegal has now beaten Morocco for a second time in the African Cup of Nations - but only after the final was overshadowed when they temporarily refused to play when the hosts were awarded a controversial stoppage time penalty with the match goalless.

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