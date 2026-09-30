Morocco names Fatima Zahra Mansouri as first woman Prime Minister
Mansouri’s appointment follows the PAM’s victory in the September 23 legislative elections, where the party secured 97 of the 395 seats in Morocco’s House of Representatives.
Mansouri’s appointment follows the PAM’s victory in the September 23 legislative elections, where the party secured 97 of the 395 seats in Morocco’s House of Representatives.
Egypt and Morocco follow, while Kenya ranks among the top five
The PS said relations between Nairobi and Rabat had moved forward quickly since Kenya opened its embassy in Rabat two years ago, with a series of high-level engagements helping to expand cooperation.
The Kenya Embassy in Rabat currently has six home-based staff and eight locally engaged officers. However, a fact-finding team from Parliament found that the mission does not have several officers considered important to its day-to-day operations.
More than 100 people were blocked trying to make their way to the border on the outskirts of the town of Fnideq, according to Moroccan security sources cited by Spanish media and the Reuters news agency.
King Mohammed also praised Trump's role in recognising Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara in 2020, describing the move as one that changed the relationship between the two countries.
Spain's interior ministry accused human trafficking networks of taking advantage of that decision to encourage more people to attempt the dangerous journey.
Harambee Starlets returned to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a 4-0 defeat by hosts Morocco in Group A. Kenya now faces Senegal and Algeria needing results to keep knockout hopes alive.
CAF President Patrice Motsepe made the announcement on Thursday, highlighting the importance of investing in women’s football, with financial support playing a key role in the sport’s growth and development.
Morocco remained Africa's largest arms importer in 2025, recording 392 million in Trend Indicator Value (TIV), up sharply from 130 million in 2024, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)
Morocco, ranked seventh in the world, were expected to provide France with their toughest challenge so far, especially after their remarkable campaign.
The incident occurred during Morocco's pre-match press conference while Brahim Diaz was speaking to the media.
The Bayern Munich striker, who has scored three goals in five matches for the Atlas Lions at this year's tournament, sustained the injury during Morocco's 3-0 Round of 16 victory over co-hosts Canada in Houston last Saturday. Azzedine Ounahi scored twice, while Souffiane Rahimi added the third.
An Azzedine Ounahi brace and a late stoppage-time strike from Souffiane Rahimi, who calmly beat goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, sealed the emphatic win and condemned Canada to elimination. Morocco will now face France in the quarter-finals on Thursday, July 9, at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.
Ghana also saw their campaign come to a close after falling 1-0 to Colombia at Kansas Stadium. Jhon Arias struck in the 14th minute and his goal ultimately separated the two sides in a tightly contested match.
French prosecutors confirmed on Friday that an investigating judge ordered the trial in February 2026. French media also reported that Hakimi, 27, recently failed in an appeal to have the case dismissed.
The newly established Secretariat will serve as the association’s permanent administrative and coordination centre, providing a platform for collaboration among African prosecution agencies as they confront evolving criminal threats that increasingly transcend national borders.
Wanyonyi, making his highly anticipated 2026 outdoor 800m season debut, finished in second place a second later than the British, Burgin, while Algeria's Slimane Moula crossed the line third in 1:43.73.
Odira clocked 1:57.27 in a highly competitive race won by Switzerland's Audrey Werro, who crossed the finish line in 1:56.56. Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma finished second in 1:57.24, narrowly edging out the Kenyan star.
Although the official location is still to be announced, Rabat is widely expected to serve as the host city. The capital already hosts FIFA’s first regional office in Africa, a move seen as part of deeper engagement between the body and African football structures.
The deals, signed during the inaugural Kenya–Morocco Joint Commission of Cooperation in Nairobi, signal a shift toward more practical, results-driven collaboration aimed at boosting economic transformation and intra-African trade.
Morocco were declared the winners of the 2025 Afcon tournament when the Confederation of African Football (Caf) overturned the result of January's final.
Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in the final on 18 January in a match which was overshadowed when the Senegalese players refused to play after the hosts were awarded a stoppage-time penalty with the match goalless.
After a hearing that lasted more than five hours, the presiding judge ruled that the fans -18 Senegalese and a French national --were guilty of more than half a dozen charges, including damaging sporting facilities and committing violence during a sporting event.
The Moroccan authorities had, until this point, not reported any casualties, but said they had evacuated over 150,000 people since the flooding started.
In a statement released by CAF’s Disciplinary Board, the governing body said the sanctions were handed down after multiple incidents were found to have violated provisions of the CAF Disciplinary Code, particularly those relating to fair play, integrity, and respect for match officials.
The federation said the Senegal team walked off the pitch just before Morocco’s appearance, setting off a chain of events that disrupted the match and affected the players. According to the RMFF, the situation escalated after the referee awarded a penalty kick, which the federation insists was correctly given.
Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has apologised after ordering his players off during a late VAR penalty row in Rabat, as debate grows over potential CAF sanctions and VAR protocols.
The win means that Senegal has now beaten Morocco for a second time in the African Cup of Nations - but only after the final was overshadowed when they temporarily refused to play when the hosts were awarded a controversial stoppage time penalty with the match goalless.
The tournament will run from March 17 to April 3, 2026, and will also serve as part of the qualification pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.