Gor Mahia beat Bandari to maintain perfect start to KPL season

Gor Mahia maintained their perfect start to the 2026/27 SportPesa League season with a 1-0 victory over Bandari FC at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Midfielder Alpha Onyango scored the decisive goal in the 67th minute, extending the defending champions’ winning run to three matches and taking their points tally to nine.

The victory follows Gor Mahia’s 4-2 win over Murang’a SEAL in their opening fixture and a narrow victory against APS Bomet at the Raila Odinga Homa Bay Stadium.

Onyango has now scored in all three league matches, establishing himself as a key contributor to the champions’ early-season campaign.

Saturday’s encounter, however, proved more challenging for Gor Mahia, with Bandari offering determined resistance and making it difficult for the hosts to find openings.

The visitors defended in an organised manner for extended periods, limiting Gor Mahia’s attacking opportunities and forcing the champions to remain patient as they searched for a breakthrough.

The decisive moment arrived in the second half when Onyango found the net to give K’Ogalo the lead. Gor Mahia subsequently protected their advantage to secure maximum points.

The match was also marked by controversy after a first-half Gor Mahia goal was ruled out.

Footage shared after the encounter appeared to show the ball crossing the goal line, raising questions about the decision. The incident became a major talking point following the match, although Onyango’s second-half strike ultimately proved sufficient to settle the contest.

The fixture was further affected by uncertainty over its scheduled kickoff time.

Initially set for 4:15 pm, the match had been moved to 7:00 pm following a fan poll. However, Sports Kenya declined to approve the proposed floodlit fixture, forcing organisers to revert to the original 4:15 pm kickoff.

Despite the late changes to the schedule, Gor Mahia secured another victory as they continued their pursuit of a successful title defence.

Their opening match demonstrated their attacking potential, with four goals against Murang’a SEAL. The subsequent narrow wins against APS Bomet and Bandari have also shown their ability to secure results in more tightly contested encounters.

With nine points from three matches, Gor Mahia have established an early advantage in their campaign. However, the season remains in its opening stages, and maintaining their consistency will be important as they face further challenges in the league.

Elsewhere, Migori Youth and Mathare United played out a goalless draw in Awendo after heavy rainfall temporarily interrupted their match.

Play resumed after the weather-related stoppage, but neither side managed to score before the final whistle.

Ulinzi Stars and Mara Sugar also shared the points after a 0-0 draw, leaving all four teams without a victory in the two fixtures.

The results contrasted with Gor Mahia’s winning performance, as the defending champions became the only side among the three Saturday fixtures to collect all three points.

Gor Mahia will now seek to extend their winning run in the coming matches as they continue their bid to retain the SportPesa League title.