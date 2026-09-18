From Courtrooms to kick-off: Kenyan Premier League is back!

Kenyan football is finally back. After weeks of court injunctions, boardroom battles, and a legal tug-of-war that threatened to derail the entire season, the 2026/27 Kenyan Premier League kicks off this Saturday, September 19, with eight fixtures lined up across the country.

For players, coaches, and fans who have waited through a long and frustrating off-season, the return of competitive football cannot come soon enough. But the road to this weekend has been anything but straightforward.

A Season held hostage by the rulebook

At the heart of the crisis was a question that sounds simple but proved anything but: which rulebook should govern Kenyan football?

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had adopted new promotion and relegation regulations in 2025, changing how teams move between the Premier League, the National Super League, and lower tiers. Under the 2025 rules, the bottom three teams in the Premier League are automatically relegated, and the top three from the National Super League are automatically promoted. The playoff system — where the 16th-placed top-flight team faces the third-placed NSL side — was scrapped entirely.

But the older 2019 rules, which many clubs believed were still in force, prescribed something different: only the bottom two teams would be automatically relegated, while the 16th-placed team would enter a playoff against the third-placed NSL side for a chance to stay up.

That difference mattered enormously to Kariobangi Sharks.

Sharks finished 16th in the 2025/26 season and were relegated under the new 2025 regulations. Under the old rules, they would have had a playoff to fight for their survival. The club challenged the 2025 regulations first at the Sports Disputes Tribunal, which dismissed their case on August 10, upholding the validity of the new rules. Undeterred, Sharks escalated the matter to the High Court, setting off a chain of legal events that would freeze Kenyan football for weeks.

The courtroom drama that stopped the League

The first major twist came on August 25, when the Milimani High Court issued a status quo order effectively barring FKF from starting the league. FKF sought clarification, and on August 31, Lady Justice Janet Mulwa directed that the situation as it existed before the tribunal's August 10 ruling must remain in place until further directions on September 21. In plain terms, the league could not begin.

Then came a conflicting ruling from a different court. On August 28, the Murang'a High Court, presided over by Lady Justice Dorah Chepkwony, ruled that FKF could proceed with the league but only under the 2019 rules. With one court blocking the league entirely and another allowing it to proceed under different regulations, confusion reigned. FKF found itself caught between two judicial directives, and the season remained in limbo.

The situation was further complicated by FKF's own disciplinary action against Kariobangi Sharks. The federation summoned the club before its Disciplinary Committee, accusing them of bringing the game into disrepute by taking their relegation dispute to an ordinary civil court — a move FKF argued violates local, continental, and FIFA statutes. FKF maintained that the 2019 rules had been formally abolished by its National Executive Committee in September 2025 and replaced with the 2025 framework.

For weeks, clubs were left in administrative purgatory. Pre-season training camps had been completed, player recruitment was done, but no one knew when — or if — the season would start. Teams resorted to friendly matches and private training sessions to maintain fitness.

The Weston Accord: How the deadlock was broken

The breakthrough came on September 16, when FKF and club chairpersons met in what has since been dubbed the "Weston Accord" — a reference to the venue where the day-long meeting took place. After weeks of hardline positions on both sides, a compromise was reached.

Speaking after the meeting, FKF President Hussein Mohammed struck a conciliatory tone: "We have deliberated on when to kick off the league, which, as we had communicated earlier, remains the 19th of this month. We have managed to close ranks between the NEC members and the clubs to agree on key resolutions, and we are looking forward to a very vibrant league this season".

The agreement addressed several practical issues that had been contentious. Clubs were permitted to register up to seven foreign players, with a maximum of five eligible for match-day selection. Two ambulances would be present at every league fixture as part of agreed medical arrangements.

APS Bomet chair Bishop Fred Akama, speaking at the same meeting, captured the spirit of the moment: "We have come together to see that football moves forward in Kenya. If there is anything that needs to be solved, there are channels of solving it. We shall move forward as one, and we shall talk as one voice, and football shall benefit".

The agreement cleared the path for the league to resume, though the Kariobangi Sharks case remains active before the courts.

The man who saw it coming

For AFC Leopards chairman Boniface Ambani, the crisis was neither surprising nor sudden. In January 2026, months before the legal battles reached their peak, Ambani had already raised serious concerns about the legitimacy of the 2025 rules.

"I have seen posts doing rounds on social media over these rules," he wrote in a Facebook post. "My question is: When were they passed? On whose authority? Were clubs and other stakeholders consulted over their enactment? Was there public participation in the replacement of the 2019 version of the Rules, and were clubs informed at the beginning of the 2025/2026 season which rules would operate?"

Ambani also noted that the 2025 rules were nowhere to be found on the FKF's official website, making it difficult for clubs to verify their authenticity — a transparency failure that, in his view, undermined the credibility of football administration in the country.

In an interview on our Sports Garage Show a couple of weeks ago, Ambani reiterated that the lack of club involvement in drafting the 2025 regulations was a core reason many clubs were uncomfortable with them. When we spoke earlier this week again, he was clearly relieved that the league is finally resuming — but his concerns about governance and consultation have not gone away.

His early warnings, it turned out, were prophetic.

A season unlike any other

The 2026/27 campaign will be defined not just by what happens on the pitch but by the governance reforms now underway. A Transition League Management Committee (TLMC), chaired by Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier, has been established to oversee the league's transition to a semi-autonomous structure. The seven-member committee includes representatives from FKF, Premier League clubs, the corporate sector, and the National Super League.

Rachier has described the initiative as a step toward a more professionally managed competition: "This is not about confrontation but about ensuring the league develops on a firm foundation that benefits every stakeholder".

The stakes could hardly be higher. Kenya is preparing to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania, and a functioning domestic league is essential for player development and national team preparation. FKF Vice-President McDonald Mariga has warned that "we cannot afford to continue having these avoidable institutional distractions".

For the players, the wait is over. For the fans, the stadiums will finally come alive again. For the administrators, the legal battle may not be fully resolved — but at least for now, football has won.

The whistle blows on Saturday. Kenyan football, battered but unbowed, is back.

Kenya Premier League opening weekend full fixtures

Date | Match | Venue | Kick-off

Saturday, 19 Sept | Mathare United vs APS Bomet | Police Sacco Stadium | 3:00 PM

Saturday, 19 Sept | Posta Rangers vs Shabana | Wang'uru Stadium | 3:00 PM

Saturday, 19 Sept | Ulinzi Stars vs Tusker | Ulinzi Sports Complex | 3:00 PM*

Saturday, 19 Sept | Gor Mahia vs Murang'a Seal | Nyayo Stadium | 4:00 PM

Sunday, 20 Sept | 3K FC vs Mara Sugar | Moi Stadium, Embu | 2:00 PM

Sunday, 20 Sept | Migori Youth vs Kenya Police | Green Stadium, Awendo | 3:00 PM

Sunday, 20 Sept | Nairobi United vs KCB | TBC | 3:00 PM

Sunday, 20 Sept | AFC Leopards vs Bandari | Nyayo Stadium | 4:00 PM