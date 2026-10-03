Turkey referee boss in court as football graft probe deepens

Turkey’s football authorities are facing mounting pressure after the head of the country’s Central Referees Committee, Ferhat Gundogdu, was taken to court with six other suspects over allegations of wrongdoing in the management of referees.

Gundogdu was detained on Tuesday together with the other suspects and appeared before a judge at Istanbul’s Caglayan courthouse on Friday. The case involves allegations including "official document forgery", "breach of trust" and "illegal acquisition of personal data".

The investigation, led by prosecutors together with the illegal betting and sports crime unit, is looking into claims that the referee system was manipulated at senior levels.

Among those detained was Yasin Kol, a referee in Turkey’s top-flight Super Lig, as well as an assistant referee.

Kol rejected allegations that he had been involved in betting, saying: "I haven't placed any bets. I just sent money to a few people I care about who asked me to lend them money," according to comments reported by IHA news agency.

Investigators are also examining

Sports journalist Ayhan Sensoy, who wrote a 2024 book titled "The Gambling Pit", said the investigation could have serious consequences for the federation’s leadership.

He said it was unlikely that the federation bosses "have any chance of staying in office".

The next TFF presidential election was scheduled for June 2027. However, Sensoy said "it seems like they may announce a decision to hold an extraordinary general assembly within the next few days".

Police search VAR room

The investigation has also involved a search of the VAR room at the TFF headquarters in Riva, on the Asian side of Istanbul.

The searches were carried out during Tuesday’s police operation, although the federation did not initially issue a statement on the arrests.

On Wednesday, the TFF dismissed allegations that officials had removed digital material before investigators arrived.

"Allegations that digital materials in the relevant units of the Turkish Football Federation were deleted before the inspection, and that the deleted materials were recovered by police technical personnel are completely unfounded," it said.

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek said prosecutors were examining claims of interference in key parts of the referee system.

The areas under investigation include "interference in the processes of referee classification, assignments, scoring and appointments, as well as the exams on rules".

Gurlek also said: "We will steadfastly continue the fight for clean football so... those responsible are held accountable."

A leaked document has added to the scrutiny surrounding the case. It reportedly showed Kol sending Gundogdu a list of referees with the message: "Chairman, whatever you think works."

Samil Tayyar, a journalist and former lawmaker from the ruling AKP, said the exchange was significant in understanding the wider issue.

"Football is not just a spectator sport. It is an industry where billions of dollars circulate" and the exchange between these two men should be read "with this perspective in mind", he wrote on X.

The latest probe comes after a major referee betting scandal last year. A TFF investigation found that 371 of the 571 referees working in Turkey’s professional leagues had betting accounts, while 152 had actively placed bets.

The referees involved were subjected to disciplinary action.

Sensoy said the current investigation appeared linked to the earlier case, warning that the probe could expand beyond referees.

"It does seem to be a continuation of 2025, and it looks like it will continue further," he told AFP.

"second- and third-division club presidents, as well as club executives and club owners."

"Unfortunately, Turkey has experienced a serious wave of illegal betting over the past 10 years... It's a serious problem."

The TFF leadership was in Liege for Friday’s UEFA Nations League match against Belgium when the latest court proceedings took place. Sensoy said federation officials were expected to make an announcement after returning to Turkey on Saturday.

The government has also raised concern over the scale of illegal betting in the country. In July, Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said the practice was costing Turkey $40 billion every year and described it as a "national security issue" during an interview with Haberturk television.

"Those who think illegal betting is merely a public order issue have failed to see what the system is ultimately connected to," he said.

"Illegal betting is a national security issue."