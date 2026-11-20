Search operations are continuing off the coast of Senegal for dozens of migrants missing after a boat carrying between 50 and 100 people capsized in the Atlantic Ocean.

Four bodies have so far been recovered, while the number of survivors remains unclear. The badly damaged vessel washed ashore near Yenne village, south of the capital Dakar, with personal belongings and identity documents found in the wreckage.

The incident occurred at around 2am local time on November 17, according to Oumar Sow, a representative of the village chief, who said cries for help could be heard from the boat.

A survivor questioned by police reportedly told investigators that about 100 people, including five women, were on board. However, a local official gave a lower estimate of 50 passengers, saying the vessel struck a rock as migrants transferred from smaller fishing boats to a larger vessel.

The latest tragedy comes less than two weeks after another shipwreck off Senegal's north-western coast killed at least 39 people.

President Diomaye Faye has expressed concern over the renewed increase in irregular migration and directed the Interior Ministry to investigate the factors driving people to undertake the dangerous sea journeys.

The International Organization for Migration says at least 454 people have died or gone missing along the West African coast this year, warning that the actual figure could be higher.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Navy says it rescued more than 1,400 people on Monday and Tuesday amid continued attempts by migrants to reach Europe through the Atlantic route towards Spain's Canary Islands.