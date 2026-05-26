News_RGK
Sonko secures Speaker post as political tensions deepen in Senegal
Analysts say the role could give him considerable influence and make it harder for the president to advance policies if he does not secure enough backing in parliament.
Analysts say the role could give him considerable influence and make it harder for the president to advance policies if he does not secure enough backing in parliament.
The split ends a high-profile partnership between Faye and Sonko, two former tax officials who once stood at the center of an anti-establishment wave.