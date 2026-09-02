Senegal lands Sh284bn IMF deal after hidden debt crisis
The agreement marks a new phase in relations between Senegal and the IMF after the lender suspended an earlier $1.8 billion programme in 2024.
The agreement marks a new phase in relations between Senegal and the IMF after the lender suspended an earlier $1.8 billion programme in 2024.
Senegal's five-year mandates of municipal and departmental authorities expire in January, but Faye has yet to issue the decrees required to launch the electoral process, including setting the date of the vote and opening voter registration
The creation of Bassirou Diomaye Faye ‘s Republican Patriots party makes official a split that had been building for months between the two men. They rose to power together in 2024 under the Pastef banner, an acronym for its French name, Patriotes Africains du Sénégal pour le Travail, l’Éthique et la Fraternité.
Fall said feedback from players suggested they were not fully reassured about the medical support available.
The decision comes after the Lions of Teranga were eliminated in the Round of 32, ending Thiaw's tenure after less than two years in charge.
Habib Diarra gave the Lions of Teranga the lead in the 24th minute before Ismaila Sarr doubled the advantage in the 54th minute in a match that appeared firmly in Senegal’s control.
Analysts say the role could give him considerable influence and make it harder for the president to advance policies if he does not secure enough backing in parliament.
The move by speaker El Malick Ndiaye clears the way for sacked premier Ousmane Sonko to run for the post of head of parliament, where his Pastef party holds a strong majority, in a challenge to President Bassirou Diomaye Faye.
Speaking at a youth rally, Sonko said the cost of oil had surged to levels far beyond government projections, placing significant strain on public finances.
Several human rights groups had voiced concerns about the bill, including warning that it would dissuade people at risk from illnesses like HIV/AIDS from seeking help.
Morocco were declared the winners of the 2025 Afcon tournament when the Confederation of African Football (Caf) overturned the result of January's final.
Speaking on Wednesday from Dakar, the Secretary General of the Senegalese FA, Abdoulaye Seydou Sow, told the public broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision Sénégalaise that the ruling was a shame for Africa. He insisted that Senegal would not back down and that the trophy is going nowhere.
Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in the final on 18 January in a match which was overshadowed when the Senegalese players refused to play after the hosts were awarded a stoppage-time penalty with the match goalless.
After a hearing that lasted more than five hours, the presiding judge ruled that the fans -18 Senegalese and a French national --were guilty of more than half a dozen charges, including damaging sporting facilities and committing violence during a sporting event.
The FSF confirmed it will assume full financial responsibility in accordance with Article 91.4 of the CAF Disciplinary Code, covering fines related to the federation, technical staff, and players.
In a statement released by CAF’s Disciplinary Board, the governing body said the sanctions were handed down after multiple incidents were found to have violated provisions of the CAF Disciplinary Code, particularly those relating to fair play, integrity, and respect for match officials.
The federation said the Senegal team walked off the pitch just before Morocco’s appearance, setting off a chain of events that disrupted the match and affected the players. According to the RMFF, the situation escalated after the referee awarded a penalty kick, which the federation insists was correctly given.
Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has apologised after ordering his players off during a late VAR penalty row in Rabat, as debate grows over potential CAF sanctions and VAR protocols.
The win means that Senegal has now beaten Morocco for a second time in the African Cup of Nations - but only after the final was overshadowed when they temporarily refused to play when the hosts were awarded a controversial stoppage time penalty with the match goalless.
The tournament will run from March 17 to April 3, 2026, and will also serve as part of the qualification pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
A tactical guide to the AFCON quarter-finals, breaking down Mali v Senegal, Morocco v Cameroon, Nigeria v Algeria and Egypt v Ivory Coast, with low-scoring games expected and four favourites tipped to edge through.
The defeat to Senegal was catastrophic by any measure. Kenya staggered out of the blocks and found themselves 4-0 down inside 17 minutes, then went into the break trailing 6-0.
In Group C, South Africa took advantage of Benin's loss to Nigeria to leapfrog into first, with the Super Eagles soaring into second. Côte d'Ivoire left no doubt in downing Kenya to clinch Group F, while Senegal ran rampant at home against Mauritania to sew up Group B.
Authorities said the wooden vessel, which had set sail with about 300 people, was intercepted south of Gran Canaria on 24 August with 248 survivors on board.
England slumped to a 3-1 home friendly defeat by Senegal on Tuesday to ramp up the scrutiny on boss Thomas Tuchel one year before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.