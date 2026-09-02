Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Senegal

Morocco to file complaint after Senegal walkout at AFCON final
Sports

Morocco to file complaint after Senegal walkout at AFCON final

The federation said the Senegal team walked off the pitch just before Morocco’s appearance, setting off a chain of events that disrupted the match and affected the players. According to the RMFF, the situation escalated after the referee awarded a penalty kick, which the federation insists was correctly given.

By
Senegal beat Morocco to win AFCON 2025
Sports

Senegal beat Morocco to win AFCON 2025

The win means that Senegal has now beaten Morocco for a second time in the African Cup of Nations - but only after the final was overshadowed when they temporarily refused to play when the hosts were awarded a controversial stoppage time penalty with the match goalless.

By