The United Kingdom has launched a £40 million (Sh6,849,180,000) investment platform in Kenya to help promising businesses attract investors, expand their operations and create jobs across Africa.

The initiative, known as Forge Africa, UK Minister for Africa Kirsty McNeill unveiled on Thursday during her visit to Kenya.

The UK-created pan-African platform will be headquartered in Kenya and initially support 100 promising businesses by connecting them with investors willing to provide long-term financing.

Forge Africa will later expand into other African countries to address funding challenges facing businesses with the potential to grow into major enterprises.

McNeill announced the initiative at Octavia Carbon's Project Hummingbird in Gilgil, Nakuru County, where Kenyan engineers are using geothermal energy from the Rift Valley to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it permanently underground.

The company previously received UK support that helped it raise approximately US$10 million and create more than 100 skilled jobs.

However, the business requires additional investment to expand its operations, a gap the new platform is expected to address.

"Africa has no shortage of talented entrepreneurs and businesses with the potential to compete in regional and global markets. But too many struggle to find the money and support they need to grow," McNeill said.

"Forge Africa will help close that gap. Starting here in Kenya, it will help promising businesses like Octavia Carbon find investors and create quality jobs," she added.

The minister said the initiative demonstrated the commitment of both countries to strengthening economic cooperation through investment, innovation and enterprise development.

"This is what the Kenya-UK partnership looks like: British investment and expertise backing Kenyan innovation and enterprise, for the benefit of both our countries," she said.

In Nairobi, McNeill also launched the next phase of the Kenya Catalytic Jobs Fund, which seeks to help researchers and innovators transform their ideas into commercially viable businesses.

The new phase will support more than 30 ventures operating in technology, artificial intelligence, biosciences and women-led technology.

By March 2029, the fund targets mobilising £50 million in financing for more than 500 start-ups.

The fund brings together researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, industry players and government institutions to strengthen the pathway from research and innovation to business development.

British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh said the two initiatives would help Kenyan enterprises overcome barriers to growth and access the resources needed to expand.

"Kenya is full of ambitious businesses with real potential. Forge Africa and the Kenya Catalytic Jobs Fund will help them take the next step, from the lab to the market, and from start-up to scale-up," Baugh said.

The first phase of the Kenya Catalytic Jobs Fund supported 19 Kenyan firms, helped create 145,000 direct and indirect jobs and secured £4 million in additional investment.

The next phase will be led by ISAAA AfriCenter and the Mawazo Institute, working with partners including Imperial College London, the University of Oxford's AfOx initiative, BioInnovate Africa and NaiBAN.

During her visit, McNeill also toured the UK-backed Globeleq geothermal plant at Menengai, where geothermal steam generates reliable clean electricity and supports skilled employment.

The British High Commission said Kenya's renewable energy potential, combined with local innovation, could support the development of green industries and create employment opportunities.

The initiatives fall under the Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership covering 2025 to 2030, signed by former British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President William Ruto in July 2025.

UK-Kenya trade is valued at £2.1 billion annually, while more than 150 British-linked companies support over 250,000 jobs in Kenya.