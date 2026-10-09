UK High Commissioner urges investors to see Kenya as a technology powerhouse

British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh has called for deeper cooperation between Kenya and the United Kingdom in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital services, citing Kenya’s technological capabilities as an opportunity for investment and knowledge exchange.

Speaking to Radio Generation on Friday, October 8, 2026, Baugh said Kenya’s experience in mobile money and electronic service delivery showed how technology can transform economies, adding that the UK is keen to learn from the country’s innovations while strengthening collaboration in emerging technologies.

He cited M-Pesa’s 25-year journey as an example of Kenya’s success in integrating digital services into everyday economic activity.

“M-Pesa, now 25 years old, has become a backbone of Kenya’s economy, moving a significant share of the country’s GDP through everyday transactions. Kenya has developed a strong understanding of and affinity for technology that other countries, including the UK, are still trying to achieve,” Baugh highlighted.

The remarks come as Kenya’s digital economy continues to expand, supported by mobile financial services, growing internet connectivity and investments in telecommunications infrastructure.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) 2026 Economic Survey, the information and communication technology (ICT) sector grew by 4.8% in 2025, contributing to an economy that expanded by 4.6% during the year. The sector generated an estimated Sh404.7 billion in value added, highlighting its growing economic significance.

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Mobile money remains a central pillar of this transformation. KNBS data shows Kenya recorded about 51.4 million mobile money service subscriptions in 2025, along with 2.718 billion transactions. The value of mobile money transactions reached Sh21.34 trillion, demonstrating the scale at which digital payments support households and businesses.

Internet connectivity has also expanded, widening access to digital financial services, e-commerce and online communication. The Communications Authority of Kenya reported 58.5 million data and internet subscriptions by June 2025, representing a 27.3% increase from the previous year.

Baugh maintained that the UK wanted to build on these capabilities through cooperation in artificial intelligence, research and the governance of emerging technologies.

He noted that discussions between Kenyan and British officials were increasingly focusing on AI safety and how to ensure technological advances benefited diverse populations.

“How do we make sure that not just the kind of data stack and the data architecture is built sustainably, but that the governance of these tools, the governance of these technologies, is built in a way that is inclusive?” he asked.

Baugh highlighted that AI systems needed to accommodate linguistic and cultural diversity, particularly in Kenya, where communities speak multiple languages.

“We’ve got to create the ability of these language models not simply to be dominated by a kind of monocultural, monolingual, mono dataset. It’s got to be much broader in order to reap the benefits from what these technologies are going to be able to provide for us in the future.”

The High Commissioner also highlighted cybersecurity as an area requiring closer collaboration, noting that the UK was sharing expertise as Kenya developed its cyber capabilities.

He said the two countries were exploring ways to strengthen cooperation to protect digital infrastructure, arguing that cyber threats increasingly require international responses.

Beyond technology, the UK was also seeking to attract more British investment into Kenya by presenting the country as a regional economic hub and a centre for research and innovation.

He identified green energy, biomedical research and pharmaceutical manufacturing as additional areas with potential for collaboration.

Baugh explained that the broader UK-Kenya strategic partnership was intended to recognise the capabilities already established in Kenya and encourage more investment from British public and private institutions.

“We must change how UK investors view Kenya and the wider region, encouraging commercial, public, private and academic institutions to recognise the opportunities available. Kenya is a regional anchor, an economic gateway and a powerhouse in research and technology.”

His remarks signal an emphasis on positioning Kenya not merely as a market for foreign technology but as a partner capable of contributing innovation, research and digital expertise to international collaborations.