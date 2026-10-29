DPP seeks extradition of Kenyan, Brian Kiplagat to UK over girlfriend’s murder

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has urged a Kenyan court to order the extradition of Brian Kiprop Kiplagat to the United Kingdom to face charges, including the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Marianne Kilonzi.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Duncan Ondimu, who is leading the prosecution, told the court that British authorities wanted Kiplagat over alleged offences committed in Woolwich, in the Borough of Greenwich, between January 12 and 28, 2025.

Ondimu opposed the defence's attempt to introduce evidence challenging aspects of the extradition request, arguing that the proceedings were not meant to determine whether Kiplagat committed the alleged offences.

The prosecution maintained that the court's role was to establish whether the legal requirements for extradition had been met before the suspect could be surrendered to British authorities.

The courts in the United Kingdom would then hear and determine the allegations.

“The extradition court's role is to determine whether the legal requirements for surrender have been met,” the prosecution argued, maintaining that the jurisdiction where the alleged offences occurred should address the merits of the charges.

According to the extradition documents, Westminster Magistrates' Court issued warrants against Kiplagat in connection with eight counts, including murder, manslaughter, two counts of perverting the course of justice and four counts of fraud by false representation.

The obstruction-of-justice allegations claim Kiplagat placed laundry beads on Kilonzi and removed her mobile phone from her residence.

The fraud charges relate to alleged unauthorised transfers of money from Kilonzi's bank accounts into Kiplagat's accounts, as well as the alleged unlawful use of her credit card.

The prosecution told the court that Kiplagat and Kilonzi began a relationship in January 2024 after meeting on WhatsApp.

By September 2024, Kiplagat had reportedly moved into Kilonzi's residence.

The allegations have not been determined by a court, and Kiplagat remains entitled to the presumption of innocence.

In urging the court to approve the extradition, the DPP also assured the court that the proceedings would safeguard Kiplagat's constitutional rights.

The prosecution said the safeguards included access to healthcare and added that the court would return property unrelated to the extradition proceedings to him.

The DPP argued that surrendering Kiplagat to the UK would allow the allegations to be addressed through the appropriate judicial process while respecting his rights and the requirements of the law.

The extradition proceedings are separate from a criminal trial on the substantive charges, which would take place in the UK if he is surrendered and prosecuted there.

The court is expected to mention the matter on November 5, 2026, before delivering its ruling on November 19.

The ruling will determine whether Kiplagat's extradition to the United Kingdom meets the legal requirements.