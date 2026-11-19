Kenya and the United Kingdom have stepped up efforts to advance the Nairobi Railway City development programme, with discussions focusing on concluding outstanding financing arrangements and moving key components of the multibillion-shilling project into the implementation phase.

The discussions were held during a high-level meeting between Kenya Railways officials and a visiting British delegation led by Kirsty McNeill, the UK Minister of State for International Development and Africa, accompanied by British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh.

The engagement gave both countries an opportunity to assess progress since the project's planning and preparation stages, review outstanding requirements, and strengthen bilateral cooperation to deliver it.

The United Kingdom has supported the development through technical assistance, which Kenya Railways says has played an important role in preparing the programme for implementation.

Speaking during the meeting, McNeill reaffirmed the UK's commitment to working with Kenya to advance the project, highlighting its potential to attract investment, stimulate economic growth and transform Nairobi's urban landscape.

Financing arrangements for Nairobi Central Station

Kenya Railways Managing Director Philip J. Mainga said the corporation had made significant progress towards delivering Nairobi Central Station and its associated public spaces, with procurement of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor and the Supervising Engineer finalised.

The two procurement processes are important milestones because they establish the contractors and professional oversight required to undertake and supervise the construction works.

However, the project is yet to reach financial close, with Kenya Railways working alongside the National Treasury and other relevant government institutions to finalise the outstanding financing arrangements.

Mainga said the corporation was targeting early 2027 to conclude the financing process, paving the way for the start of construction at the central station.

“Nairobi Railway City is a transformative programme for Kenya. Our immediate priority is to conclude the financing arrangements for Nairobi Central Station and move into construction,” said Mainga.

The Nairobi Central Station is a key component of the wider development programme, which seeks to improve railway infrastructure and integrate different transport services within Nairobi's central business district.

Its associated public realm will also form part of the wider urban redevelopment, incorporating public spaces designed to improve accessibility and the experience of people using the area.

Beyond the central railway station, Kenya Railways is preparing to commence the MICE Core development in the coming weeks, according to Mainga.

The proposed MICE Core will comprise a modern multipurpose arena alongside supporting commercial facilities, creating additional capacity for Nairobi to host regional and international events.

The development is expected to strengthen the city's position as a destination for conferences, exhibitions, sports and entertainment while creating opportunities for businesses operating in the hospitality, tourism and events industries.

Mainga said the commencement of the MICE Core would demonstrate the programme's transition from planning to implementation.

The development is among the components expected to diversify the activities taking place within Nairobi Railway City beyond conventional railway operations and commercial office space.

Kenya Railways Board Chairman Abdi Bare Duale acknowledged the United Kingdom's contribution to the project, particularly the technical assistance provided during its planning and preparation stages.

He said the partnership had helped position the programme for implementation, adding that decisions made over the coming months would be critical in determining the pace of its delivery.

“The United Kingdom has been an important partner in the planning and preparation of the Nairobi Railway City programme. We have reached a point where decisions taken over the coming months will determine how quickly the programme moves from preparation into full implementation,” said Abdi.

The Nairobi Railway City programme is designed to transform underutilised railway land in the heart of the capital into an integrated urban district combining transport, business, housing, investment opportunities and public spaces.

The development is also expected to expand Nairobi's Central Business District by opening up additional space for commercial activities and supporting infrastructure.

Kenya Railways expects the development to generate employment opportunities, attract significant private sector investment and contribute to Nairobi's long-term urban transformation.

The latest engagement with the UK delegation comes as the corporation works to finalise financing for Nairobi Central Station and prepare the MICE Core for commencement, two developments that will be important in determining the programme's transition into its implementation phase.