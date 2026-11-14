Kenya Railways adds extra SGR trips ahead of Christmas travel rush

Kenyans planning to spend Christmas and New Year at the Coast will have another train option after Kenya Railways announced an expanded Madaraka Express timetable to accommodate the anticipated holiday travel rush.

The railway operator is introducing an extra daily passenger service between Nairobi and Mombasa for more than a month, giving travellers additional departure times as thousands prepare to travel during the December holidays.

The special service will run from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027, covering the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

In a notice released on Friday, November 13, Kenya Railways said the decision followed expectations of increased passenger numbers during the festive period.

"To accommodate increased passenger demand during the festive season, Kenya Railways will operate an additional Madaraka Express Passenger Service train from 1st December 2026 to 4th January 2027,” the announcement said.

Under the revised arrangements, passengers departing Nairobi will have an additional train leaving at 9:40 am, with Mombasa as its final destination.

The service will make a stop in Voi, arriving at 1:35 pm and departing at 1:40 pm before proceeding to the Coast. It is expected to complete the journey at Mombasa Terminus at 3:35 pm.

The expanded schedule will also benefit passengers travelling from Mombasa to Nairobi, with an additional departure scheduled for 4:30 pm.

The train will reach Voi at 6:15 pm and resume its journey at 6:20 pm, before arriving at Nairobi Terminus at 10:55 pm.

Both services will be available every day throughout the December 1 to January 4 period, providing travellers with more choices when arranging their holiday journeys.

Kenya Railways has encouraged passengers to purchase their tickets in advance, warning that the expected increase in demand could make it difficult for those who wait until the last minute to secure seats.

The additional service is part of the operator's preparations to handle the higher passenger numbers expected during the Christmas and New Year holidays, when many people travel to reunite with family and friends.

At present, Madaraka Express runs three passenger services daily between Mombasa Terminus in Miritini and Nairobi Terminus in Syokimau.

Depending on the service chosen, the journey between the two cities takes approximately five to six hours.

One of the existing options is the inter-county service, which departs Mombasa at 8:00 am and reaches Nairobi at 2:10 pm.

Unlike the direct services, the inter-county train serves several stations along the route, including Mariakani, Miasenyi, Voi, Mtito Andei, Kibwezi, Emali and Athi River.

The additional train is expected to ease the pressure on the existing timetable while giving passengers greater flexibility as they make travel arrangements for the festive season.