Lupita Nyong’o joins Nairobi City Thunder as investor

Kenyan basketball has attracted a new high-profile investor after Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o announced her entry into Nairobi City Thunder.

Nyong’o revealed the move on Thursday, September 24, 2026, through Instagram, sharing a video of herself taking a tunnel walk while celebrating her new association with the Nairobi-based club.

“Taking a tunnel walk to celebrate that I’m an investor in the @nairobicity_thunder!” Nyong’o wrote.

She also celebrated the club’s qualification for the Basketball Africa League (BAL), making Nairobi City Thunder the first Kenyan team to reach the continental competition.

Her investment comes as the club prepares for the KNBL Finals and builds on its growing profile following its breakthrough on the African basketball scene.

Nyong’o also sent her best wishes to players and officials ahead of the finals, signalling her support for the team both on and off the court.

The actress’s move adds further visibility to a sport that has traditionally received less commercial attention in Kenya compared with football. Nairobi City Thunder’s BAL qualification has, however, given the local game a wider continental platform.

The investment also comes amid growing plans to expand basketball and indoor sports infrastructure in Nairobi.

Earlier this month, Zaria Group, co-founded by basketball executive Masai Ujiri, together with Helios Sports & Entertainment Group, unveiled plans for a major indoor arena at Nairobi Railway City.

The proposed facility, estimated at Sh38.1 billion, is planned on Kenya Railways land near Nairobi Railway Station and is expected to accommodate about 10,000 spectators.

The multi-purpose arena is designed to host basketball games alongside concerts, conferences, exhibitions, and other major events.

The developments come at a time when Kenyan basketball is gaining increased attention at both local and international level.

Nairobi City Thunder’s BAL qualification has given Kenyan players and clubs a chance to compete on a larger African stage, while the proposed arena could provide a dedicated venue for major sporting and entertainment events.

Nyong’o’s investment further connects the sport with Kenya’s entertainment industry and adds an internationally recognised Kenyan figure to the club’s growing profile.