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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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Nairobi City Thunder

Thunder's torch at BAL dimmed by Libya's Al Ahly Ly
Sports

Thunder's torch at BAL dimmed by Libya's Al Ahly Ly

Thunder's Head Coach Brad Ibs speaking to the media after the game insisted that the Nairobi-based side's campaign is not yet over, urging his boys to be consistent after losing their championship opener against Dar City, then Petro De Luanda and now against the side from Libya.

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Thunder's BAL chances deemed by Angola's Petro
Sports

Thunder's BAL chances deemed by Angola's Petro

The Bradley Ibs guided side started their campaign on the wrong foot on Sunday, losing their opener against series debutants Dar City, but later redeemed themselves with a comfortable win over homeboys Johannesburg Giants en route to Wednesday's clash against Angola's giants.

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Nairobi City Thunder makes a return to BAL
Sports

Nairobi City Thunder makes a return to BAL

The two-time Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League champions earned their second BAL appearance by qualifying through the Road to BAL tournaments, continuing Kenya’s representation on the continental stage.

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