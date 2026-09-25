Lupita Nyong’o joins Nairobi City Thunder as investor
Nyong’o revealed the move on Thursday, September 24, 2026, through Instagram, sharing a video of herself taking a tunnel walk while celebrating her new association with the Nairobi-based club.
Nyong’o revealed the move on Thursday, September 24, 2026, through Instagram, sharing a video of herself taking a tunnel walk while celebrating her new association with the Nairobi-based club.
Thunder's Head Coach Brad Ibs speaking to the media after the game insisted that the Nairobi-based side's campaign is not yet over, urging his boys to be consistent after losing their championship opener against Dar City, then Petro De Luanda and now against the side from Libya.
The Bradley Ibs guided side started their campaign on the wrong foot on Sunday, losing their opener against series debutants Dar City, but later redeemed themselves with a comfortable win over homeboys Johannesburg Giants en route to Wednesday's clash against Angola's giants.
Thunder began their campaign on a bad note, losing the East African derby against rivals Dar City, who were just making their tournament debut, their second win after defeating Thunder 90-85 on Saturday, after squandering an almost 13-point lead.
Team captain Tylor Ogwae scored a game-high 18 points and grabbed five rebounds, while point guard Eugene Adera added 16 points and 13 rebounds to push Dar City to the wire, with the scores tied at 85-85 with less than two minutes to play.
The two-time Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League champions earned their second BAL appearance by qualifying through the Road to BAL tournaments, continuing Kenya’s representation on the continental stage.