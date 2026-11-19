Kenya has signed a transaction advisory agreement to facilitate the development of selected diplomatic properties abroad through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), aiming to reduce government expenditure on rented premises and improve the use of public assets.

The agreement was witnessed by Principal Secretary for Public Investments and Assets Management Cyrell Wagunda, PPP Director General Kefa Seda, and Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Abraham Sing’Oei.

Sing’Oei and Dr Belgrad Kenne, representing Rock Investment Bank, signed the agreement; the bank will provide transaction advisory services.

The pilot programme will cover Kenyan diplomatic properties in Cairo, Lusaka and other selected locations. The process will involve feasibility studies and project preparation to determine how the properties can be developed under the PPP framework.

Kenya owns more than 62 diplomatic properties worldwide, creating opportunities for the government to attract private-sector investment and expertise to modernise its diplomatic infrastructure.

The government currently spends more than Sh3 billion annually on rented accommodation across its diplomatic missions.

Under the proposed arrangement, the government hopes to reduce the cost of leasing premises while generating greater value from properties it already owns.

The initiative is also expected to improve the utilisation of public assets and support the delivery of diplomatic services.

“The initiative seeks to modernise Kenya’s diplomatic infrastructure, reduce reliance on rented premises and unlock value from Government-owned properties through private sector investment and expertise,” the government said.

The PPP Directorate will provide technical guidance and coordinate the project development process to ensure that the initiative complies with the established PPP framework.

The transaction advisory agreement marks the beginning of the project preparation phase, during which the selected properties will undergo feasibility assessments before decisions are made on their development.

The government said the approach would help transform Kenya’s diplomatic property portfolio into productive public assets while advancing innovative ways of financing infrastructure.

The initiative forms part of efforts to use private sector participation to support public investment while easing pressure on government spending.

The government has not disclosed the expected investment value, timelines for implementation or the specific development plans for the properties selected under the pilot programme.