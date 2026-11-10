Kenya to shut down Switzerland embassy in diplomatic missions shake-up

Kenya is preparing to withdraw its diplomatic mission from Switzerland, with the embassy in Bern scheduled for permanent closure as the government undertakes a wider restructuring of its overseas operations to align them with national interests and foreign policy priorities.

The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Bern announced the planned shutdown in a public notice dated Monday, November 9, informing Kenyans living in Switzerland, clients and other members of the public that its consular section would stop handling services on November 30, 2026.

The announcement marks the beginning of the mission's winding-down process following a government directive to discontinue its operations in the European country.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei confirmed the decision, explaining that the closure was part of a broader review of Kenya's diplomatic representation in different parts of the world.

"This is part of ongoing rationalization of Kenya's diplomatic footprint globally, involving closing some Missions and opening new ones in the furtherance of our strategic priorities as a country," Sing'Oei said.

He explained that the exercise would involve shutting down some existing diplomatic missions while establishing others in locations considered more important to Kenya's strategic interests.

However, the PS assured Kenyans residing in Switzerland that the restructuring would not leave them without access to government services, particularly assistance that requires consular support.

"Kenyans will continue to receive proximate services despite this rationalization process," he said.

Sing'Oei added that the government would provide a more detailed explanation of the changes through a comprehensive statement at a later date.

In the meantime, the Bern embassy has issued instructions to Kenyans with pending consular applications to ensure they retrieve their documents before operations come to an end.

Those who have already received notifications that their documents are ready for collection have been advised to visit the embassy before November 30.

The mission further clarified that applicants who submitted requests for consular services from November 1 would be contacted individually and informed about the arrangements for collecting their processed documents.

Clients collecting their documents must present valid identification alongside their application receipts for verification.

The embassy also said information on alternative arrangements for accessing consular services after its closure would be shared through its official website and other communication platforms.

Kenyans seeking clarification or assistance during the transition have been advised to use the mission's existing contact details as the shutdown process continues.

In its communication, the embassy expressed gratitude to Kenyans in Switzerland, its clients, friends and partners for their cooperation and support throughout its years of operation.

The planned closure comes amid a wider government review of Kenya's diplomatic presence, which is expected to result in changes to the number and locations of its overseas missions.

Under the proposed changes, some existing embassies will be shut down while new diplomatic offices will be opened in other locations to advance the country's foreign policy and strategic interests.

However, the Foreign Affairs Ministry has not yet disclosed the other missions that could be affected by the exercise or identified the countries where Kenya plans to establish new embassies.

The government is expected to provide further details on the restructuring, including how Kenyans living in affected countries will continue accessing consular assistance once the changes take effect.