Detectives have arrested four suspects in connection with a brutal machete attack on Trans Nzoia-based blogger Amos Masika Boaz, popularly known as Hammer Hammer, whose vehicle was torched during the incident.

The suspects were arrested following investigations into the November 16, 2026, attack at Orombe Farm in Trans Nzoia East Sub-County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Masika had just driven into his compound when two masked attackers armed with machetes ambushed him.

The assailants reportedly dragged him out of his silver Honda vehicle, registration number KDD 938D, before pouring petrol on it and setting it ablaze.

The attackers then turned on the blogger, inflicting multiple cuts to his head, hands and legs, leaving him seriously injured.

He was initially rushed to Reale Hospital in Kitale for emergency treatment before being referred to Eldoret for specialised medical attention.

In a statement, the DCI said detectives launched investigations and coordinated a manhunt involving officers from several units to track down those responsible for the attack.

The operation brought together detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU), Trans Nzoia East, Trans Nzoia West and Kiminini.

The investigations eventually led to the arrest of four suspects in Kiminini Town.

The suspects were identified as Kennedy Nyongesa Ochieng, Dan Wakoli Chilungu, Brian Odhiambo Odongo and Hassan Wekesa.

The DCI identified Ochieng as the alleged gang leader behind the attack.

"The suspects are in custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment," the investigative agency said.

However, detectives have not established the motive behind the attack, and investigations are still underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether others were involved.

The arrests come as investigators pursue further leads to establish the full extent of the suspects' alleged involvement and bring all those responsible to justice.

The DCI condemned the attack, warning against the use of violence, intimidation and destruction of property to settle disagreements.

The agency said political differences and personal grievances should never justify attacks against individuals, urging Kenyans to use lawful channels to resolve disputes.

"Political differences or personal grievances, however deep, must never become a licence for violence, and must be addressed through lawful channels," the DCI said.

The agency also urged members of the public to share information that could help detectives investigate criminal activities.