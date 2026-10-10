Ruto blames ‘Tawe’ Politics for stalled Trans Nzoia hospital project
The President maintained that the funds needed to build a hospital were available but accused opponents of slowing down the implementation of the project.
The President maintained that the funds needed to build a hospital were available but accused opponents of slowing down the implementation of the project.
The 54-year-old suspect is currently being processed ahead of arraignment, as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Imboha's death
Speaking during a boda boda empowerment drive in Endebess Constituency, Trans Nzoia County, on Friday, Wetang’ula said the President’s remarks should not be interpreted as an attempt to close Kenya’s doors to other Africans.
The suspect was later subjected to an identification parade, where witnesses positively identified him, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).
Ombaso, a carpenter and staunch Seventh-day Adventist, collapsed and died at his home in Kachibora on August 9, 2026, aged 67, after managing a heart disorder for three years
The CS said maize imports will form part of the measures being used to protect food supplies, with the government looking to countries within the COMESA region for additional stocks.
The forest agency said the destruction appeared to have been deliberately instigated by a few individuals in an attempt to incite members of the local community
According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on August 1, 2026, officers from Waitaluk Police Station, working alongside detectives from DCI Kiminini and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel, responded to the scene after receiving a report from the area Assistant Chief.
Sifuna urged Kenyans to continue backing what he described as a citizen-led movement that champions accountability, good governance and greater public involvement in leadership.
The championship will serve as the qualification pathway for the 13th Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship.
Investigators say the suspect spent time speaking casually with officers and later asked for help to find accommodation within the police line. Believing him, officers agreed to assist him settle in.
The National Police Service says a multi-agency operation in Gitwamba, Trans-Nzoia County, led to the arrest of 13 suspects linked to criminal gang activities. Police say intelligence-led operations will continue and suspects will be processed and charged.
Among the items recovered were reflector jackets said to be used for mobilising groups, stickers, three swords, and other materials allegedly connected to illegal operations.
Environment CS Deborah Mlongo Barasa has launched a nationwide coffee and avocado seedling drive in Trans Nzoia, targeting over one million seedlings by July to boost farmer incomes and support Kenya’s 15-billion-tree plan.
According to the statement by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), supported by personnel from Matisi Police Station, raided a residence near Airport Church in Lessos, arresting the suspects, Silas Wanjala, 24 and Job Kiberenge Sikuku, 28.
The victims were allegedly targeted by known individuals following coverage of a corruption story linked to a local political figure, with MCK calling for urgent investigations and accountability, terming the incident a grave violation of press freedom and a threat to democracy.
The Kenya Editors Guild has condemned the assault of two journalists covering a UDA meeting in Cherangany, urging a thorough police probe and warning the attack undermines press freedom and accountability.
Peter Wamoto, outgoing Board chair, told the Senate Devolution Committee on Monday that the office shutdown was an unlawful attempt to undermine the Board’s constitutional independence.
The appeal follows a judgment delivered on March 4, 2026, by Justice Bahati Mwamuye, which barred the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from investigating, recommending prosecution, or initiating any criminal proceedings against the county boss.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Natembeya said he was unaware of the reasons for his arrest in 2025, when officers arrived at his residence with a court order to search for documents, property records, and electronics.
Mike Wabwire Semera was apprehended over the brutal murder of 17-year-old Rael Cheptoek Kaboi, a Form Four student at Nai Girls Secondary School.
Senators questioned Governor George Natembeya over disputed receivables and underfunding at Kitale and Wamalwa Kijana hospitals, after the Auditor General flagged major variances in SHA and NHIF claims records.
Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo found that the maize procurement process had been carried out appropriately and did not breach any laws.