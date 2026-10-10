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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Trans Nzoia County

Man arrested over wife's murder in Trans Nzoia County
Rift Valley

Man arrested over wife's murder in Trans Nzoia County

According to a statement issued by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on August 1, 2026, officers from Waitaluk Police Station, working alongside detectives from DCI Kiminini and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) personnel, responded to the scene after receiving a report from the area Assistant Chief.

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DPP appeals High Court ruling acquitting Governor Natembeya
News

DPP appeals High Court ruling acquitting Governor Natembeya

The appeal follows a judgment delivered on March 4, 2026, by Justice Bahati Mwamuye, which barred the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from investigating, recommending prosecution, or initiating any criminal proceedings against the county boss.

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