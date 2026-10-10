Ruto blames ‘Tawe’ Politics for stalled Trans Nzoia hospital project

President William Ruto has set a December deadline for the completion of Endebess Hospital in Trans Nzoia, accusing political opponents of frustrating development projects as he pledged to wesrrpush ahead with government investments in the county.

Speaking during a rally in Endebess on Saturday, October 10, 2026, the President said Sh240 million had been allocated to the facility, with an additional Sh100 million pending. He said the government would address the obstacles delaying the project and ensure residents benefit from improved healthcare services.

Ruto linked the delays to what he described as a culture of opposing government initiatives, using the ‘Tawe’ slogan to criticise local leadership challenges.

“Even if you have some leadership problems of those opposing everything, I want to assure you that I will not allow Trans Nzoia to be left behind. I will not accept that,” Ruto said.

He maintained that the funds needed to build a hospital were available but accused opponents of slowing down the implementation of the project.

“I have funds to construct a hospital here, but you know that ‘Tawe’ thing of opposing everything. I want to assure you we will sort it out,” he said.

The President said his administration would work to resolve the delays and continue with planned development programmes despite political disagreements in the county.

Aerial view of Endebess Hospital Mother and Child in Trans Nzoia on October 10, 2026 — PCS

He outlined a range of investments planned for the region, including housing, electricity connections, road construction, markets and healthcare facilities, saying the government remained committed to improving public services.

Ruto also pointed to hospital funding in neighbouring counties as evidence of the administration’s investment in healthcare infrastructure.

He said Sh8 billion had been allocated for a hospital in Bungoma, while Kakamega had received an allocation of Sh1 billion for a health facility.

In Trans Nzoia, the President directed that Endebess Hospital be completed by December, with the official opening expected in January or February 2027.

The additional Sh100 million pending for the facility was mentioned alongside the Sh240 million already allocated to the project.

Ruto said the planned developments were intended to improve access to essential services and ensure residents in the region benefited from government programmes.

The ‘Tawe’ expression, which means “no” or conveys rejection in the Luhya language, has featured in political rallies as a way of expressing opposition.

The President used the term to challenge what he described as resistance to government projects, insisting that political differences would not prevent his administration from delivering its development agenda in Trans Nzoia.