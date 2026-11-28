President William Ruto has challenged political leaders seeking to influence voting decisions in the Mt Kenya region, insisting that residents will independently determine their political future based on the performance and promises of those seeking elective positions.

The President used his visit to Kiambu County to defend his administration's development record, maintaining that his government had fulfilled its pledges to Central Kenya and should be judged on the projects delivered rather than political rhetoric.

“I am ready to account for the commitment I made to the people of Kiambu; let everyone be judged by their track record,” Ruto said.

He argued that his administration was distributing development projects across the country, dismissing claims that some regions were receiving preferential treatment at the expense of others.

According to the President, road construction and other infrastructure investments were being undertaken in different parts of the country as part of efforts to address historical inequalities and ensure balanced development.

“The road we are doing here, we are also doing the same in Kisumu and Kakamega. I am doing that so that no region claims it has been marginalised. To address the historical marginalisation, I want to build all parts of the country to ensure no region is left behind,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when opposition politicians are stepping up efforts to regain their political footing in Mt Kenya, a region that provided crucial support during his 2022 presidential election victory.

Ruto cautioned residents against allowing politicians to dictate their political choices through ethnic appeals, arguing that voters should have the freedom to decide who deserves their support.

He questioned the basis of claims by some political figures that they commanded millions of voters, insisting that no individual or group should assume ownership of the electorate.

“I hear some people claiming they have seven million; will someone decide for you or will you decide on your own?” he posed.

“The people will elect leaders depending on their agenda and not baseless tribal politics.”

The President also challenged his opponents to explain their alternative plans for governing the country, saying political criticism alone was not enough to convince Kenyans to support them.

He accused opposition leaders of concentrating on ethnic mobilisation and personal attacks instead of presenting practical proposals to address unemployment and infrastructure challenges.

“Let them come and explain their plans for the road infrastructure and youth unemployment and let Kenyans judge them,” the President stated.

Ruto made the remarks on Friday while opening the Kigwaru–Njoro road in Kiambaa Constituency, where he outlined several development initiatives being undertaken by his administration in Kiambu.

He said the government had completed 411 kilometres of road construction in the county, representing an investment of Sh60 billion.

The President also pointed to the Mau Mau road, saying construction work on the project was progressing well.

On housing and trade infrastructure, Ruto said the government was implementing 180,000 affordable housing units across Kiambu County and developing 42 modern markets.