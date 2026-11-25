President William Ruto has invited German investors to partner with the Kenyan government in financing major infrastructure projects, including a proposed $12 billion investment in electricity generation and the construction of 2,500 kilometres of toll highways.

Speaking during a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Ruto said Kenya was putting in place financing structures to attract private-sector investment and reduce the risks of investing in major projects.

The President cited the proposed National Infrastructure Fund as one of the mechanisms through which private investors would be able to co-invest with the government in strategic development projects.

He explained that the arrangement would allow investors to commit capital while the government also contributes resources, assuring potential investment partners.

“The National Infrastructure Fund will provide private sector players with opportunities to invest with us, so that even as you put your money, the Government of Kenya has its skin in the game. You are not alone," Ruto said, explaining how the fund would help de-risk investments that German companies and other international investors may consider.

In the energy sector, Ruto said the government is targeting an additional 10,000 megawatts of electricity generation within the next seven years, an undertaking he estimated would require about $12 billion in investment.

He said the government was prepared to contribute part of the required funding but was also seeking private investors willing to co-finance the expansion in exchange for attractive returns.

The President identified geothermal energy generation as one of the areas offering investment opportunities, noting that Kenya was keen to attract German capital into projects that would increase electricity production.

Beyond energy, Ruto highlighted opportunities in the transport and logistics sectors, citing planned investments in the Port of Mombasa, Nairobi's airport, the railway network, and road infrastructure.

He disclosed that the government was looking at constructing 2,500 kilometres of highways that would operate under a tolling arrangement, creating opportunities for construction companies and private investors to participate in the development and financing of the road network.

“We are looking at opportunities in the transport and logistics space, in the Port of Mombasa, the airport in Nairobi, our railway and roads. We are also looking at building 2,500 kilometres of toll highways, creating real opportunities for construction companies and investors to partner with us," he said

The proposed toll-road model would provide another avenue for private capital to support infrastructure development while offering investors opportunities to generate returns from their investments.

Ruto also highlighted Kenya's youthful workforce as a key factor in attracting German businesses, describing the country's educated, innovative young population as a major economic asset.

He said German companies seeking new investment destinations could benefit from Kenya's human capital, particularly as the country seeks to expand cooperation with international businesses.

The President's remarks form part of Kenya's broader efforts to deepen economic cooperation with Germany and attract foreign direct investment into priority sectors.

By encouraging German investors to co-finance infrastructure projects, the government hopes to mobilise additional capital for development while sharing investment risks between the public and private sectors.