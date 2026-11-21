German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected to arrive in Kenya on Wednesday, November 25, for a series of engagements with government officials, businesses and civil society groups during his final African tour as head of state.

His Kenyan visit forms part of a five-day trip to the continent from November 22 to 26, which also covers Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana. Steinmeier has served two five-year terms since assuming office in March 2017.

At State House Nairobi, President William Ruto will receive the German leader with military honours before the two hold bilateral discussions. The programme will also include a joint press briefing and a luncheon hosted by Ruto.

Beyond the official talks, Steinmeier is scheduled to visit several organisations operating in healthcare, digital services and vocational training.

His itinerary will begin at Tatu City, where he is expected to tour a mobile medical clinic run by Zuri Health, a Kenyan digital healthcare provider. He will also visit Call Centre International Kenya (CCI Kenya), which offers digital services, and CareerBox, an organisation focused on skills development and employment training.

The German president is also expected at Anno’s One Fine Day Art Centre, which runs creative programmes for children and young people.

Steinmeier will travel to Naivasha later in the day, with his Kenyan programme continuing on Thursday, November 26. He is scheduled to visit Crescent Island nature reserve and meet representatives of Kenyan civil society before returning to Berlin.

Business and economic cooperation on agenda

The visit comes amid efforts by Nairobi and Berlin to broaden cooperation in areas including renewable energy, technical and vocational education, labour migration and the recruitment of skilled workers.

Steinmeier will be accompanied by a delegation of German business representatives from major corporations and medium-sized enterprises, with discussions expected to explore investment and trade opportunities.

The German president announced in October that the trip would be his eleventh and final tour of Africa while in office. Speaking at an event in Berlin on October 22, he pointed to the economic prospects in Kenya, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, particularly for young people.

“All three countries stand for economic dynamism and for future opportunities, especially for young people,” he said.

In Ghana, Steinmeier is expected to meet President John Dramani Mahama and attend the German-African Business Summit, bringing together political and business leaders to discuss trade, investment and industrial development.