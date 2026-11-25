President William Ruto has challenged politicians seeking to stir political unrest ahead of the 2027 General Election to stop using young people as tools of mobilisation, warning that threats against the electoral commission and calls for protests could destabilise the country.

The President said political leaders should focus on convincing voters through their policies and development plans instead of threatening the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) or rallying Kenyans to take to the streets over the election.

Speaking on Tuesday during the groundbreaking ceremony for Bamburi Cement’s Sh32 billion clinker manufacturing plant in Matuga, Kwale County, Ruto cautioned politicians against spreading misinformation to mobilise the youth, recalling the deadly 2024 Finance Bill protests.

He said the country had already experienced the consequences of reckless political messaging, which led to loss of lives and destruction of property, and warned leaders against repeating similar tactics as the country heads towards the next election.

“We saw in 2024 when people were mobilised by fake news about what did not exist in the Finance Bill. We lost lives and property. Those kinds of reckless statements have no place in Kenya.

“Those kinds of leaders who threaten the country should understand that the young people are no longer available for your manipulation. Don't look at young people as objects of politics," he said.

Ruto maintained that the electoral process should not be turned into a battle, urging politicians and their supporters to accept that elections are part of democratic competition and that the country must remain united regardless of the outcome.

He called on leaders to exercise restraint, engage in peaceful political activities and offer alternative ideas to Kenyans rather than resorting to intimidation and threats.

The President also promised to safeguard businesses and investments from interference, saying his administration would take action against those he accused of frustrating investors through unlawful activities.

His remarks came as Bamburi Cement launched the construction of a new clinker plant expected to boost local production of the building material and reduce the country's reliance on imports.

The facility, which will be built under a turnkey Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract signed with Sinoma CBMI Construction Co Ltd, is expected to produce 1.6 million tonnes of clinker annually.

Upon completion, Bamburi's clinker production capacity will rise from one million tonnes to 2.6 million tonnes per year, while cement production is projected to grow from 1.8 million tonnes to between 3.4 million and four million tonnes.

The project is expected to boost domestic manufacturing, reduce foreign exchange spending on imported clinker and supply materials for construction and infrastructure projects across Kenya and the wider East African region.

Ruto said reforms introduced by his administration were helping attract investment into the country, with manufacturing, infrastructure and industrial development among the sectors drawing interest.

Earlier, the President, alongside First Lady Rachel Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, attended the 17th anniversary celebrations of the Joyful Women Organisation at State House, Nairobi. The First Lady serves as the organisation's patron.