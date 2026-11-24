IEBC’s preparations for the 2027 General Election have encountered a legal setback after two petitioners asked the High Court to stop the commission from awarding a Sh17.6 billion election technology contract to Smartmatic International Holding BV, citing concerns over the firm's integrity, financial dealings and the security of its systems.

The applicants want the court to halt the procurement of the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS), arguing that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) may be exposing the country to risks by considering a company whose operations have been linked to allegations of bribery and money laundering abroad.

Justice David Mburu certified the petition as urgent and directed lawyer Elly Okoth to serve the respondents with the court papers by close of business on November 24. The respondents were given 14 days to submit their responses, with the case scheduled for mention on November 30.

The petition was filed by Koome Kevin and Zedekiah Samson, who accuse IEBC of failing to carry out comprehensive background checks on Smartmatic before considering it for the lucrative contract.

In their application, they refer to criminal proceedings in the United States involving the company and some of its executives over an alleged $1 million bribery and money laundering arrangement connected to election contracts in the Philippines.

The petitioners claim the company allegedly increased the prices of voting machines to create funds for bribes, which were reportedly channelled through questionable consultancy agreements and offshore firms.

They argue that the allegations should prompt IEBC to establish whether Smartmatic satisfies the integrity standards required of a company handling sensitive electoral infrastructure.

The applicants have also raised concerns about the financial implications of the proposed deal, claiming that Smartmatic submitted a Sh17.6 billion bid, which is approximately Sh3.3 billion above a competing offer of about Sh14.3 billion.

Addressing the court, Okoth argued that the alleged financial impropriety and concerns surrounding the security of Smartmatic's election systems raise serious questions about the firm's suitability for the assignment.

The petitioners are seeking orders requiring IEBC to release its due diligence findings and account for how it dealt with security concerns previously raised by international election observers.

Among the issues they have highlighted are findings attributed to the European Union Election Observation Mission, which reportedly identified weaknesses in login security within the technology used during the 2022 General Election.

They contend that the commission should explain what measures were taken to address the vulnerabilities before considering another contract with the company.

The applicants further argue that awarding the tender without resolving the questions surrounding Smartmatic's integrity, cybersecurity safeguards and financial competitiveness would go against constitutional requirements and public procurement regulations.

The legal challenge comes as Smartmatic's current support agreement with IEBC is due to expire on November 24, even as its proposal for the new election technology contract remains under evaluation.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Attorney-General have been included in the proceedings as interested parties.