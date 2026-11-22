President William Ruto arrived in the Republic of Congo on Saturday, November 21, 2026, ahead of a high-level four-party meeting to address diplomatic tensions between Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ruto is expected to join his Congolese counterpart, Félix Tshisekedi, Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso and Togo's President of the Council, Faure Gnassingbé, for the meeting scheduled for Sunday, November 22.

The meeting has been convened at the initiative of Sassou Nguesso, who arrived in Oyo on Friday, November 20, to prepare for the diplomatic engagement. The Congolese presidency announced the planned gathering, although the official agenda had not been made public by Saturday.

The discussions are expected to give Ruto and Tshisekedi an opportunity to address differences that have strained relations between Nairobi and Kinshasa over the past two years. Regional media reports indicate that reviving direct dialogue between the two leaders is among the key objectives of the meeting.

Relations between Kenya and the DRC have faced difficulties since December 2023, when Nairobi hosted the launch of the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), a political-military coalition associated with the M23 rebel movement operating in eastern DRC.

The development angered the government in Kinshasa, which objected to Kenya providing a platform for a movement it considers hostile to its interests. Kenya, however, maintained that it could not restrict political expression.

The diplomatic differences resurfaced in October 2025 when Nairobi hosted a political gathering involving former DRC President Joseph Kabila and other opposition figures. Kinshasa viewed the gathering as another development that undermined relations between the two countries.

Sassou Nguesso's involvement places Congo-Brazzaville at the centre of efforts to improve relations between the two neighbouring countries, while Gnassingbé's participation adds a regional mediation dimension to the discussions.

Gnassingbé has been involved in African Union-led mediation efforts concerning the conflict between the DRC and Rwanda, particularly efforts to promote dialogue and stability in the Great Lakes region.

His presence at the Oyo meeting is therefore significant as regional leaders continue seeking diplomatic solutions to the security crisis affecting eastern DRC.

Although the four-party meeting is expected to address the strained relationship between Nairobi and Kinshasa, authorities in Congo-Brazzaville have not released a detailed programme outlining the specific resolutions being pursued.

The meeting comes amid continuing insecurity in eastern DRC, where armed conflict has complicated regional relations and efforts to establish lasting peace.

A successful diplomatic engagement could open channels for renewed cooperation between Kenya and the DRC, while strengthening broader African efforts to address instability in the Great Lakes region.