Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has criticised President William Ruto over the handling of Kenyans caught up in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying he had expected the Head of State's visit to Russia to produce an agreement securing the release and repatriation of Kenyans held as prisoners of war (POWs).

Speaking during his United States tour on Saturday, November 22, 2026, Sifuna said he had expected Ruto to announce a diplomatic breakthrough to secure the return of Kenyans who had travelled to Russia and ended up fighting in the ongoing conflict.

The senator said he was disappointed that the major announcement following the President's Russia visit instead concerned a planned football match between German giants Bayern Munich and Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam at Raila Odinga International Stadium.

Sifuna said his expectation had been informed by the growing concerns among families whose relatives had gone missing or been captured during the war, arguing that securing their return should have been a priority in Kenya's diplomatic engagements with Russia.

"My expectation as a legislator, as a representative of the people, was that the President was going to announce a deal that we are going to release all the POWs in Ukraine, we have reached a deal with Russia, we are going to get all the Kenyans out, we have found all our people, we are going to repatriate them all," Sifuna said.

He added that the announcement instead focused on the football fixture, which he said was not the development he had hoped to hear from the President's international engagement.

"Lo and behold, the announcement, the major announcement from Russia was that Ajax Amsterdam and Bayern Munich were going to play the first match at the brand new stadium in Nairobi," he said.

Sifuna accuses Mudavadi of delaying answers to families

The senator also turned his criticism to Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, accusing him of failing to provide timely answers to families seeking information about Kenyans missing in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Sifuna, who serves on the Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations, said the matter had been raised before the committee to push the government to account for the whereabouts of Kenyans whose families had been waiting for answers.

He recounted a committee session during which families of missing Kenyans were making presentations, claiming that Mudavadi and his delegation left the meeting when the families began raising their concerns.

According to Sifuna, he had urged the committee chairperson to allow the Cabinet Secretary to remain and respond to the families, arguing that another opportunity to question him might not come soon.

He further claimed that Mudavadi had indicated he would return within a week but subsequently wrote to the committee seeking a new appearance date in January.

"Now it is very convenient for you as a Cabinet Secretary to take your sweet time. But as a mother, as a father, as a child of a person missing in action in Ukraine, you want answers as quickly as possible," Sifuna said.

The senator's remarks come amid ongoing government efforts to trace Kenyans who travelled to Russia and became involved in the conflict.

On October 9, 2026, Mudavadi told a joint sitting of the Senate Committees on Labour and Social Welfare and National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations that the government was pursuing diplomatic channels to secure the return of affected Kenyans.

He disclosed that the government had recorded 354 Kenyan nationals connected to the crisis, including those on the front lines, missing in action, hospitalised, repatriated and held as prisoners of war. He also confirmed that five Kenyans were recognised as POWs in Ukraine.

Sifuna calls for stronger protection of Kenyans abroad

Beyond the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sifuna said his engagements with Kenyans in the United States had exposed wider concerns about the government's treatment of citizens living outside the country.

He cited inadequate consular services, delays in processing identification documents and insufficient staffing at Kenyan diplomatic missions, saying the diaspora expected better support given its contribution to the country's economy.

He recalled visiting the Kenyan Embassy in Washington, where he found only one legal counsellor, which he said raised questions about the capacity of diplomatic missions to handle the needs of Kenyans abroad.

Sifuna argued that the government should establish effective support systems to assist citizens facing legal difficulties, emergencies and security threats in foreign countries.

He said the country should learn from governments that organise evacuations for their citizens when conflicts break out, adding that Kenyans abroad should be confident their government would intervene when they encounter difficulties.

"We want an administration where you, working and living here in the US, know that things are being taken care of at home, that if you ever run into any sort of problems, your country will be there for you," he said.

He added that the engagement was intended to identify gaps in the relationship between Kenyans abroad and their government and develop proposals to improve services.

Sifuna also questioned the practice of opening embassies and consular offices without ensuring they had adequate personnel and resources to serve citizens effectively.

The senator's remarks formed part of his wider diaspora engagements under the Linda Mwananchi Movement's United States tour, which began on November 21 and is scheduled to run through December 7, 2026.