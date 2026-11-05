Bayern-Ajax tickets to go on sale at 6pm, with prices starting at Sh2,500

Football supporters planning to attend the historic Bayern Munich-Ajax Amsterdam encounter in Nairobi will have to part with at least Sh2,500 for a seat, with organisers set to begin online ticket sales at 6pm on Thursday, November 5.

The much-anticipated fixture, scheduled for January 5, 2027, will be the first major match at the Raila Odinga International Stadium, with supporters expected to purchase their tickets through the official Talanta Sports City website.

Organisers have restricted sales to the online platform and warned fans against dealing with individuals or outlets claiming to sell tickets outside the authorised system.

“Official tickets for the inaugural Bayern Munich versus Ajax Amsterdam match will be available exclusively through the official Talanta Sports City website,” the organisers said, urging supporters to use authorised channels to avoid fraud and invalid tickets.

The ticketing website will display the different seating categories and their prices, allowing fans to choose their preferred sections when making purchases. Buyers will also be able to use the 'Find my seats' feature to identify up to four seats next to each other.

Groups with more than four members will be accommodated in nearby seating blocks where possible, with combinations such as four seats alongside another two available through the system.

Each transaction will be limited to 10 tickets, while supporters will not have the option of purchasing physical tickets at the stadium or from other locations.

Organisers have also clarified the rules governing ticket ownership and transfers, particularly for fans who may be unable to attend the match after making their purchases.

Although tickets cannot be refunded or cancelled simply because a buyer changes their plans, refunds will be considered if the fixture is called off, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Those wishing to give their tickets to other people can do so through the 'My tickets' section of the online platform. The buyer will need to select the ticket, choose the 'Send to a guest' option and enter the recipient's full name and mobile number.

An SMS containing a ticket link and verification code will then be sent to the recipient. Once the new holder opens the ticket, the original buyer's version will automatically become invalid and a new entry code will be issued.

Transfers can be reversed if the intended recipient has not yet accepted the ticket. However, personal passes and invitations are excluded from the transfer arrangement, and a recipient cannot transfer the ticket to someone else.

Attention has also been drawn to the match-day arrangements, with stadium gates expected to open at 11am on January 5, ahead of the scheduled 8.15pm kick-off.

Supporters have been encouraged to get to the venue early to avoid delays during security screening, ticket checks and the process of locating their seats.

“Every attendee, including children, must have a valid paid ticket and an allocated seat,” the organisers said, adding that children must be accompanied and supervised by a responsible adult.

The stadium will not permit fans to bring outside food or drinks into the facility. All attendees must also present valid event tickets and any identification required under the stadium's entry conditions.

Special arrangements have been made for persons with disabilities, with the venue providing accessible seating, designated entry points, mobility assistance and accessible washrooms. Fans who require these services have been advised to consult the accessibility guidelines on the ticketing platform or get in touch with the stadium's customer support team.

Beyond the regular seating categories, supporters seeking premium experiences will have access to additional hospitality options. Skybox bookings will be handled through the stadium's hospitality department, while Platinum and Gold packages will be listed on the official website.

Media practitioners intending to cover the encounter will also be required to obtain accreditation before the event. Journalists, photographers and videographers must submit their applications through the organisers, although an application will not automatically guarantee approval.

The Bayern Munich-Ajax Amsterdam fixture will bring two of Europe's established football clubs to Nairobi for a historic contest at the new stadium.

The encounter is also expected to place the facility under the international spotlight as Kenya prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Uganda and Tanzania.