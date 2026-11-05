End of an era as Cristiano Ronaldo retires after 23 years, leaving behind 146-goal record

Portugal will have to begin preparing for a future without Cristiano Ronaldo after the legendary forward announced his retirement from international football, bringing to a close a national team career that lasted 23 years and produced a record number of goals and appearances.

Ronaldo, 41, made the announcement through a video posted on Instagram, confirming his decision to step away from the team he first represented at senior level in 2003.

The Al Nassr striker leaves Portugal with an unmatched record of 146 goals in 234 international appearances, making him both the country's most-capped player and the highest-scoring male footballer in international football.

Beyond his individual achievements, Ronaldo played a leading role in transforming Portugal into a major force in international football. He captained the team to its first European Championship crown in 2016 before adding the 2019 Nations League title to his collection of honours.

His international journey took him across five World Cup tournaments and six European Championships, allowing him to represent Portugal on football's biggest stages for more than two decades.

Questions about his future with the national team had grown following Portugal's exit from the 2026 World Cup. Ronaldo had previously disclosed that he had contemplated retirement but eventually agreed to extend his international career.

His final decision also comes against the backdrop of tensions involving Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. The disagreement became public after Ronaldo was left out of the starting line-up during the team's Nations League victory over Norway in September.

Despite the incident, the forward had maintained that he was still willing to represent his country, keeping open the possibility of continuing his international journey.

His latest announcement, however, brings those possibilities to an end, leaving Portugal without the captain who has been a defining figure in its football history.

Ronaldo's departure marks a major transition for the national team as it prepares to build around a new generation of players, while his remarkable scoring record and contribution to Portugal's two major international triumphs remain central to his legacy.