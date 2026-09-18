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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo might not be done: 2028 Euros maybe?
Sports

Ronaldo might not be done: 2028 Euros maybe?

Speaking post-match at the mixed zone after the heartbreaking Mikel Merino's stoppage time winner that saw his side crush out of the round of 16, Ronaldo, the only Portugal player to give an interview, said he had no regrets.

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Spain's last-gasp winner ends Portugal's world cup dream
Sports

Spain's last-gasp winner ends Portugal's world cup dream

For Portugal, the defeat marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's journey at the FIFA World Cup. The 41-year-old had already revealed before the tournament that this would be his final appearance on football's biggest stage, bringing an end to a long chase for the one major trophy that escaped him.

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Portugal and Al Nassr forward Christiano Ronaldo. PHOTO/Goal.com
Sports

England, Spain, Portugal close in on 2026 World Cup

England boast a seven-point lead over Albania with three matches to play, with Serbia a point further back but with a game in hand. Several players who were not previously considered first-choice starred in Serbia, leading Tuchel to leave out big names Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish from his latest squad.

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