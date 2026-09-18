Ronaldo gets Portugal recall at 41 as Jorge Jesus names first squad
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
The 41-year-old Ronaldo and Rodriguez, 32, exchanged vows on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by their five children. The player's public relations firm, Brunswick Group, described the event as "private and intimate."
Shearer, who retired in 2006 before moving into sports media and punditry, said Ronaldo's status makes it difficult for Portugal's coach to make tactical decisions.
Speaking on Friday, Jesus praised national icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who has confirmed that the 2030 World Cup will be his sixth and final tournament, although he has not officially announced his retirement from international football.
Speaking post-match at the mixed zone after the heartbreaking Mikel Merino's stoppage time winner that saw his side crush out of the round of 16, Ronaldo, the only Portugal player to give an interview, said he had no regrets.
For Portugal, the defeat marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo's journey at the FIFA World Cup. The 41-year-old had already revealed before the tournament that this would be his final appearance on football's biggest stage, bringing an end to a long chase for the one major trophy that escaped him.
According to men’s lifestyle and culture magazine Esquire Australia, footballers have always earned huge salaries, but in recent years, many have grown into global celebrities and brand ambassadors, significantly boosting their wealth through endorsements and business ventures.
Portugal controlled much of the first half and looked the more dangerous side, although they struggled to turn possession into clear-cut chances.
Portugal enjoyed 75 per cent possession and registered seven shots on target but struggled to break down a determined DR Congo side that remained organised throughout the match.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s financial ascent is the result of a multi-decade blend of elite salaries, global endorsements, and personal business ventures. Bloomberg’s evaluation—its first time including a footballer, places Ronaldo’s net worth at $1.4 billion, surpassing Lionel Messi and other top athletes.
England boast a seven-point lead over Albania with three matches to play, with Serbia a point further back but with a game in hand. Several players who were not previously considered first-choice starred in Serbia, leading Tuchel to leave out big names Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish from his latest squad.
"To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you, Ronaldo said
According to reports emanating from Portugal, Saudi Arabian officials are in "difficult" talks to keep Cristiano Ronaldo in the country.