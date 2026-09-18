Ronaldo gets Portugal recall at 41 as Jorge Jesus names first squad

Cristiano Ronaldo's uncertain international future has taken another turn after the 41-year-old was selected in Portugal's first squad under new coach Jorge Jesus.

The Al-Nassr forward had declined to confirm whether he would continue playing for Portugal following the country's World Cup elimination in July. His selection in the 25-man squad, however, keeps him involved as Portugal prepares for four Nations League matches between 24 September and 4 October.

Portugal were knocked out in the round of 16 after losing to eventual champions Spain in July. Ronaldo was left in tears after the defeat and later said he would take time with his family before deciding whether to continue his international career.

When asked if he would keep playing for his country, he said: "I will meet the family and take decisions with a calm head."

The statement prompted speculation that Ronaldo could bring his Portugal career to an end, with comparisons drawn to his long-time rival Lionel Messi, who has also faced questions over his future with Argentina.

Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.

Jesus replaced Roberto Martinez following Portugal's World Cup exit. The 72-year-old coach already knows Ronaldo well, having been his manager at Al-Nassr last season.

Their time together at the Saudi club ended with Al-Nassr winning the Saudi Pro League for the first time in seven years.

The latest call-up means Ronaldo could continue adding to his international career despite his age. He will turn 42 before next summer's Nations League finals and would be 43 by the time Euro 2028 takes place.

Portugal's squad also includes several players who feature in the Premier League. Manchester United's Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes have been selected alongside Manchester City defender Ruben Dias and Chelsea forward Pedro Neto.

Portugal will open their Nations League fixtures at home against Wales on 24 September, with the match scheduled for 19:45 BST. Three days later, they travel to face Norway before meeting Denmark away on 1 October and hosting Norway again on 4 October.

Ronaldo's selection comes despite the uncertainty he expressed after the World Cup and ensures that, for now, he remains available for Portugal as the team begins a new chapter under Jesus.

The oldest player in the history of the Euros is Ronaldo's former Portugal team-mate Pepe, who was 41 and 130 days for his last game at Euro 2024.