Sports
Ronaldo gets Portugal recall at 41 as Jorge Jesus names first squad
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
Speaking on Friday, Jesus praised national icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who has confirmed that the 2030 World Cup will be his sixth and final tournament, although he has not officially announced his retirement from international football.