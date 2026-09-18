Sports
Ronaldo gets Portugal recall at 41 as Jorge Jesus names first squad
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
Maresca, whose two previous bookings this season were against Newcastle and Bournemouth, can return for the following game, also at home, against leaders Liverpool on May 4.