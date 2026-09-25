Ministry moves to settle Harambee Stars pay concerns

Harambee Stars’ preparations for the AFCON 2027 qualifying match against Eritrea have been backed by an assurance from the Government that outstanding payments from previous assignments have been settled.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports on Thursday said allowances owed in connection with the national team’s engagements in Zambia, South Africa and Turkey had been cleared.

The Ministry also confirmed that allowances related to the Under-20 CECAFA assignment in Tanzania had been paid, while outstanding salaries for members of the Harambee Stars technical bench had been settled through the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and directly to the respective members.

The statement follows concerns that had been raised about the welfare and allowances of players currently preparing for the Eritrea assignment.

In a statement issued on September 24, the Ministry said it understood the importance of ensuring players and technical teams are properly supported as they prepare for international competition.

“We recognize that the welfare of our players and technical teams is fundamental to effective preparation, performance, and the honor of representing our country,” the Ministry said.

It said the Government had continued to provide support to Harambee Stars and other national teams taking part in international competitions.

The Ministry listed preparations, travel, accommodation, allowances and technical support among the areas covered by the Government during such assignments.

It added that any payments arising from subsequent assignments that have not yet been completed are still going through the necessary administrative process in consultation with FKF.

“Any payments relating to subsequent assignments that may still be pending are undergoing the requisite administrative processes in consultation with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF),” it said.

The Ministry said player welfare concerns should be dealt with promptly, while ensuring that payments and other administrative matters follow the procedures governing public funds.

It called on those involved to continue using the established channels of communication as preparations for the Eritrea match proceed.

“At this critical stage of our preparations, Government expects all parties to continue engaging constructively and through the appropriate channels,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry said administrative concerns should not be allowed to interfere unnecessarily with the team’s preparations or distract the players and technical staff from the upcoming assignment.

It reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of Harambee Stars players and technical teams and said the Government would continue supporting the national side.

The Ministry also said it would maintain its support for the broader development of football as Kenya prepares for the PAMOJA AFCON 2027 tournament.