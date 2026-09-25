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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

football

Iran players leave handwritten peace message after Belgium draw in Los Angeles
World-Cup-2026

Iran players leave handwritten peace message after Belgium draw in Los Angeles

Off the pitch, Iran’s World Cup journey has been shaped by multiple restrictions and diplomatic complications. Several key members of their technical staff were denied entry visas into the United States, while the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) also protested after ticket allocations were withdrawn shortly before the tournament began.

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Nottingham Forest sack Sean Dyche
Sports

Nottingham Forest sack Sean Dyche

Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after a goalless draw with Wolves left them three points above the drop zone, marking their fourth managerial change of a turbulent season.

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Gor Mahia Sweep January Awards
Sports

Gor Mahia Sweep January Awards

Gor Mahia swept the January Coach and Player of the Month awards as Gabriel Akonnor and David Ochuoga drove an unbeaten run that opened a four-point SportPesa League lead.

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