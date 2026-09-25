Ministry moves to settle Harambee Stars pay concerns
The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports on Thursday said allowances owed in connection with the national team’s engagements in Zambia, South Africa and Turkey had been cleared.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports on Thursday said allowances owed in connection with the national team’s engagements in Zambia, South Africa and Turkey had been cleared.
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
The 34-year-old Egypt forward left Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, having scored 257 goals for the club in nine years.
The 41-year-old Ronaldo and Rodriguez, 32, exchanged vows on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by their five children. The player's public relations firm, Brunswick Group, described the event as "private and intimate."
The incident happened during a Golok FA Cup match between amateur sides SAMCOLTS and Abu x Nong Sirin, a tournament that brings together teams from Thailand and neighbouring Malaysia.
A lightning strike hit a football pitch during a semi-final match in Sungai Golok, Narathiwat, killing a Thai footballer and injuring 12 others, according to police and media reports.
Fall said feedback from players suggested they were not fully reassured about the medical support available.
Speaking before the match during Saturday's final training session, head coach Mildred Cheche, who will lead Kenya to a second consecutive FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup after guiding the team to its debut in the Dominican Republic in 2024, said her side was prepared for any challenge.
The decision comes after the Lions of Teranga were eliminated in the Round of 32, ending Thiaw's tenure after less than two years in charge.
Morocco, ranked seventh in the world, were expected to provide France with their toughest challenge so far, especially after their remarkable campaign.
According to Ndanu, serving others has always been part of who she is, a value she attributes to her upbringing and one that continued to guide her throughout her aviation career.
The victory places the Junior Starlets within touching distance of qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Morocco from October 17 to November 7.
Off the pitch, Iran’s World Cup journey has been shaped by multiple restrictions and diplomatic complications. Several key members of their technical staff were denied entry visas into the United States, while the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) also protested after ticket allocations were withdrawn shortly before the tournament began.
Police said the suspect was carrying a loaded CZ pistol and was posing as a member of the Kenya Defence Forces when security officers intercepted him.
Speaking during the announcement on Friday at St. Patrick's Grounds in Maringo/Hamza Ward, Aladwa said the financial support is aimed at helping self-sustaining sports clubs, with the main objective of promoting and nurturing grassroots talent.
What began as a compliance exercise for AFCON 2027 has rippled through the domestic calendar, leaving clubs, fans, and league organisers scrambling to adapt.
José Mourinho says Benfica will face a “wounded and dangerous” Real Madrid in their Champions League play‑off, after January’s dramatic 4–2 Lisbon defeat left the 15‑time winners chasing revenge.
Arsenal scored four times in 17 first-half minutes to beat Wigan 4–0 at the Emirates and reach the FA Cup fifth round, underlining their attacking depth across all competitions.
Mohamed Salah scored, assisted and won a penalty in Liverpool’s FA Cup win over Brighton at Anfield, underlining his evolving role under Arne Slot and his ongoing importance to the club.
Napoli twice came from behind to draw 2–2 with Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, staying third but slipping further behind Inter as the Serie A title race tightens.
The champions exploded out of the blocks, racing into the lead in the seventh minute. Ebenezer Assifuah pounced on a defensive error, latched onto a slick pass from Alpha Chris Onyango, and coolly slotted the opener past Maxwell Mulili.
Introduced in the 78th minute against Livingston, the England international touched the ball just 14 times, yet one of those touches rewrote the script, a stoppage-time strike that rescued a 2–1 win and injected fresh life into Celtic’s title pursuit.
Nicholas Musonye, chairman of the Local Organising Committee, has urged stakeholders and fans to keep perspective as the upgrades gather pace.
CAF’s executive committee meets in Dar es Salaam this week to decide whether AFCON 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda goes ahead as planned or is delayed, with major calendar and investment impacts.
Sofapaka have axed 14 players and signed 11, including key local and foreign recruits, as new coach Abdalla Juma gambles on a radical midseason reset to escape FKF Premier League relegation.
Nottingham Forest have sacked Sean Dyche after a goalless draw with Wolves left them three points above the drop zone, marking their fourth managerial change of a turbulent season.
Gor Mahia swept the January Coach and Player of the Month awards as Gabriel Akonnor and David Ochuoga drove an unbeaten run that opened a four-point SportPesa League lead.
Former Harambee Starlets coach Alex Alumira backs Jackline Juma’s Rising Starlets to finish off Tanzania in Dar es Salaam and reach the final 2027 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying round.
New manager Liam Rosenior, who had overseen four straight league wins, admitted his side lacked the focus to see out the game.
Benni McCarthy has emerged as a leading candidate for the USM Alger coaching job, with Algerian reports linking the Harambee Stars boss to the vacant role after Abdelhak Benchikha’s exit.