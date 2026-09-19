Motsepe questions Mariga’s absence as FKF divisions deepen

Kenya’s football leadership must put its differences aside and focus on delivering a successful 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, CAF President Patrice Motsepe said yesterday as he inspected key tournament facilities in Nairobi.

Motsepe said the country was making progress towards hosting the continental competition but warned that continued divisions in Kenyan football could distract from the task ahead.

His remarks came amid a disagreement between FKF President Hussein Mohamed and his deputy McDonald Mariga, who, together with seven members of the federation’s National Executive Committee, have questioned the management of the Football Kenya Federation.

Motsepe also questioned Mariga’s absence, saying he had expected the FKF vice-president to be more involved in the federation’s affairs.

"You say there is division between the president and himself. Where is the vice-president? For a long time, I thought the federation's secretary was the vice-president," Motsepe said yesterday.

"We have never needed unity in Kenyan football like we need it now. I need the Kenya national team to succeed and do well, and this is the same message I give to every country and its leaders."

The disagreements between Mariga and Mohamed have included differences over the federation’s budget and the timing of the new FKF Premier League season.

Motsepe said the current disputes should not take attention away from preparations for the tournament, which Kenya will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania from June next year.

"The issues that cause division, we will deal with them in 2027 when Afcon is over," the CAF chief added.

The CAF president arrived in Kenya after travelling to Tanzania on Thursday as part of his inspection of preparations for the three-nation tournament.

In Nairobi, he visited the Raila Odinga Stadium, which is about 90 per cent complete and is among the facilities earmarked to host Afcon matches. He later inspected the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, where major renovation works are being carried out ahead of the tournament.

Motsepe praised the Pamoja Afcon bid, saying the joint hosting arrangement had united Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania while creating room for business and economic opportunities across the region.

He was accompanied during the inspection by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya, FKF president Hussein Mohamed, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi and Local Organising Committee chairman Nicholas Musonye.

Motsepe later paid a courtesy call on President William Ruto.

He said Afcon 2027 should offer the three countries a platform to display their cultures, give supporters a memorable tournament and create opportunities for football talent to develop across East Africa.

The CAF president said he would return to Kenya in January to assess the progress made on the preparations.

Mvurya said the three host countries had agreed to introduce a single-entry visa for supporters attending the tournament, with the remaining work focused on making the arrangement operational.

"It is an issue we are working on and it will be realised by ensuring there will be free movement," Mvurya said.

He said a special committee was also handling logistics and security arrangements to help ensure the tournament runs smoothly.

Motsepe had earlier said in Tanzania that the 2027 Afcon would remain in the East African region, but challenged Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to move faster in areas where preparations were behind schedule.

"I'm confident and it is based on reality. I have been receiving reports on preparations. That is why I had to come personally to see and, indeed, there are areas we have to improve, areas where there are deficiencies and areas we are falling behind. I'm satisfied after the discussions we have had" he said