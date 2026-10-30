CAF restores AFCON's two-year cycle

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reversed its earlier decision to hold the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) every four years, restoring the tournament's traditional two-year cycle.

The decision was unanimously reached by the CAF Executive Committee on October 29, 2026, following a review of the proposed changes to the continental football calendar.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe said the reversal was partly informed by concerns that the proposed Africa Nations League would take several years to generate the financial resources needed to support African football and make CAF competitions globally competitive.

The Africa Nations League had been proposed as a biennial competition that would replace the current AFCON format.

Motsepe said the decision was made to protect the interests of African football and its 54 member associations.

“The decision by the CAF EXCO that the CAF AFCON should take place every Two Years was based on advancing, protecting and promoting the interest of African Football and CAF’s 54 Member Associations,” Motsepe said.

The next AFCON will take place in 2027, with Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania serving as co-hosts.

The subsequent editions are scheduled for 2028, 2031 and 2033, with the 2030 tournament cycle adjusted to avoid a clash with the FIFA World Cup.

Motsepe said the decision would contribute significantly to the development and growth of football across Africa.