Ministry moves to settle Harambee Stars pay concerns
The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports on Thursday said allowances owed in connection with the national team’s engagements in Zambia, South Africa and Turkey had been cleared.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports on Thursday said allowances owed in connection with the national team’s engagements in Zambia, South Africa and Turkey had been cleared.
Fall said feedback from players suggested they were not fully reassured about the medical support available.
Gianni Infantino has defended the policy, saying Fifa’s intention is not commercial and that all broadcasting deals were agreed long before the tournament began.
Kenya’s under-15 boys football team was left stranded overnight in Uganda after CECAFA qualifiers, exposing disorganised travel plans and renewed concerns over how the country treats its young athletes.
The council offers a platform for active players to voice their concerns on key issues such as employment standards, the international match calendar, player welfare, and online abuse.