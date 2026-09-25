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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

player welfare

Kenya’s U-15 team stranded overnight in Uganda
Sports

Kenya’s U-15 team stranded overnight in Uganda

Kenya’s under-15 boys football team was left stranded overnight in Uganda after CECAFA qualifiers, exposing disorganised travel plans and renewed concerns over how the country treats its young athletes.

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