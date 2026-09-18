Sports
Ronaldo gets Portugal recall at 41 as Jorge Jesus names first squad
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
Ronaldo, who had announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his final World Cup, will now remain part of the Portugal setup under Jesus.
Portugal enjoyed 75 per cent possession and registered seven shots on target but struggled to break down a determined DR Congo side that remained organised throughout the match.
Bruno Fernandes tells Rio Ferdinand how he leads Manchester United, why he twice chose to stay, and the standards, respect and shared leadership he expects across the club.
According to the BBC, Fernandes has rejected a huge offer from Saudi Pro-League club Al-Hilal, who have been chasing the Portuguese star's signature for a number of months now.