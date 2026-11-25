Former leaders facing the consequences of impeachment may not necessarily be locked out of the 2027 elections, with the IEBC pointing to constitutional provisions that allow candidates pursuing appeals or reviews to remain eligible before their cases are fully resolved.

The Commission's position could offer renewed hope to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, all of whom have faced legal battles following their removal from office.

IEBC Director of Legal Affairs Chrispine Owiye said the law does not automatically bar a person from seeking elective office where an appeal or review against a decision affecting their eligibility is still underway.

During a strategic engagement with political reporters on Tuesday, Owiye explained that the constitutional safeguards extend beyond impeachment cases to individuals convicted of offences, provided they are actively pursuing legal remedies.

"We have seen that even for a person who has been convicted, as long that person can demonstrate that he is pursuing an appeal or review of that decision, he is qualified to contest," said Owiye.

The Commission relied on Article 99(3) of the Constitution, which states that a person cannot be disqualified under the relevant provisions before all avenues of appeal or review of the decision or sentence have been exhausted. Article 193(3) similarly provides protection for those seeking election to county assemblies.

Gachagua, who was removed from office in October 2024, has repeatedly expressed his intention to run for President in 2027. His impeachment was upheld by the High Court, prompting further legal efforts to challenge the process and its consequences.

Sonko's political ambitions have also been affected by the legal implications of his impeachment. The former Nairobi governor was barred from contesting the Mombasa gubernatorial seat in the 2022 elections after his removal from office.

He had initially obtained a court ruling allowing him to pursue the race while challenging his impeachment, but the Supreme Court overturned that decision on July 15, 2022, affirming his removal.

Sonko has since pursued a fresh legal challenge to the impeachment process through proceedings at the East African Court of Justice in Tanzania, where questions were raised about the legality of the process that led to his ouster.

Mwangaza, who was also removed from office through impeachment, is among the former officials whose eligibility could be affected by the interpretation of the constitutional provisions governing disqualification.

The legal question has also been brought before the Supreme Court through a reference filed by Meru County Assembly Speaker Ayub Bundi, who is seeking clarity on the constitutional consequences of impeachment and whether leaders removed from office can seek election while pursuing legal challenges.

The matter has placed the interpretation of the constitutional provisions governing eligibility, appeals and impeachment under renewed scrutiny as the country approaches the 2027 General Election.