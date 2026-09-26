Muturi demands answers from CS Murkomen over Uganda voter registration claims

Former Attorney General and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi has called on Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to explain remarks concerning alleged voter registration activities in Uganda linked to Kenya’s electoral process.

Muturi said the claims raised serious questions about Kenya’s electoral integrity and sovereignty, and urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to summon Murkomen to clarify what he meant.

The call comes amid heightened scrutiny of Kenya’s voter registration process ahead of the 2027 General Election. The IEBC has said it is conducting continuous voter registration and has projected the voter register to reach about 28.5 million ahead of the polls.

In a statement, Muturi said Murkomen’s position as a senior Cabinet Secretary made the remarks particularly significant because his responsibilities include national security and matters relating to the registration of persons.

“CS Murkomen is a senior Cabinet Secretary entrusted with matters touching on national security and the registration of persons,” Muturi said.

He argued that if the remarks suggested knowledge of activities in Uganda connected to Kenya’s electoral process, the matter required clarification and investigation.

Muturi called on the IEBC to establish precisely what Murkomen meant and identify the alleged voter registration activities referred to in the remarks.

“We therefore demand that the IEBC immediately summon CS Murkomen to explain precisely what he meant and identify the alleged voter registration activities in Uganda,” he said.

He further called for investigations if evidence emerged of unlawful voter registration or foreign interference in Kenya’s electoral process.

“If credible evidence exists of unlawful voter registration or foreign interference in our electoral process, the matter must be investigated and those responsible held personally accountable in accordance with the law,” Muturi said.

The remarks come against the backdrop of growing political debate over the integrity of the voter register and the preparations for the 2027 elections.

The IEBC reported last month that 2,936,516 Kenyans had registered as voters since the launch of Continuous Voter Registration in September 2025. The commission said it was targeting a register of approximately 28.5 million voters.

The electoral body has also faced calls for greater transparency in the management and auditing of voter registration data.

Muturi has previously called for an independent audit of the voter register, with political leaders raising concerns about the accuracy and integrity of electoral records ahead of the 2027 polls.

Muturi said claims touching on the country’s electoral process should be subjected to evidence and institutional scrutiny rather than left unexplained.

“Kenya’s sovereignty is not negotiable, and our elections cannot be compromised,” he said.

He urged the IEBC to provide clear answers on what was said, what evidence exists and whether any threat to the integrity of the electoral process had occurred.

“Claims of this magnitude demand evidence, transparency and accountability,” Muturi said.

The allegations come as political parties and other stakeholders intensify scrutiny of the preparations for the 2027 General Election, with voter registration, electoral technology and access to election records emerging as key issues in the debate over the credibility of the polls.