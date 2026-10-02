Murkomen: Kenyans abroad will not be denied IDs, voting rights
Murkomen described the national identification card as a right and an important gateway to employment and government services, as well as participation in national decision-making.
Murkomen described the national identification card as a right and an important gateway to employment and government services, as well as participation in national decision-making.
Muturi said the claims raised serious questions about Kenya’s electoral integrity and sovereignty, and urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to summon Murkomen to clarify what he meant.
The Interior Cabinet Secretary said Kenya would continue supporting the movement of people across borders, particularly within the East African Community, provided they comply with applicable laws and regulations.
Speaking in Trans Nzoia County after addressing the County Assembly and presiding over the official opening of the Wellness and Committee Services Centre, the CS said the government would not allow election-related violence to go unpunished.
The demonstrations are set to coincide with the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests that left many people dead and others injured, events that sparked widespread calls for accountability and reforms.
The move comes as the current commissioners near the end of their six-year non-renewable term, which is set to expire on November 17, 2025.