Murkomen rules out restrictions on African nationals living and working in Kenya

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has said Kenya will not impose restrictions on citizens of African countries who seek to live and work in the country legally.

Murkomen said Kenya would continue supporting the movement of people across borders, particularly within the East African Community, provided they comply with applicable laws and regulations.

“You can go to Kenya and work in Kenya if you get an opportunity, and people from Kenya can come and work in Uganda when they get an opportunity,” Murkomen said.

He spoke on Friday during a thanksgiving ceremony at Amanang Secondary School in Bukwo District, Uganda, hosted by Kongasis MP Brian Besta Kapyagon.

The remarks come amid renewed attention on the status of foreign nationals living and working in Kenya after the government announced measures targeting undocumented foreign traders.

The government has maintained that the measures are intended to enforce immigration, work permit, registration and licensing requirements rather than impose a blanket ban on foreign nationals. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi recently said Kenya remained open to foreign nationals who comply with the law.

Murkomen said the same principle of legal movement and employment should apply to Kenyans seeking opportunities in neighbouring countries.

He also assured Kenyans living in Uganda that the government was committed to making it easier for them to access essential identification and consular services.

“We have now made it easy for Kenyans to apply for their passports and IDs. They can go to our embassy in Kampala and do so, just like other Kenyans in Washington, London, and across the world,” he said.

The CS further addressed concerns affecting Kenyans living in border communities, saying they would not face discrimination when seeking national identification documents.

He said the government had removed rigorous extra-vetting requirements that had previously affected residents in some border areas.

The issue of documentation has gained importance amid efforts by Kenya and other East African countries to ensure their citizens living and working across borders have proper identification and legal status.

Kenya’s immigration authorities require foreign nationals seeking employment to obtain the relevant work permits or passes under the country’s immigration laws.

Murkomen also highlighted the security cooperation between Kenya and Uganda, saying joint efforts by security agencies had contributed to improved stability along the border.

He said cooperation between the two countries had particularly helped address insecurity in parts of the Kerio Valley that had previously experienced banditry.

“We are working together on security. When we conduct an operation in Kenya and criminals cross over to the Ugandan side, Uganda will also conduct an operation to catch up with them, and vice versa,” Murkomen said.

He said criminals should not be allowed to exploit the international border to evade law enforcement agencies.

The security collaboration is part of wider efforts by Kenya and Uganda to address cross-border crime, cattle rustling and banditry while maintaining peaceful relations between communities living along the border.

Murkomen's remarks also underscored the importance of regional cooperation as citizens of East African countries seek employment, trade and other economic opportunities across borders.

The government has continued to emphasise that regional integration and free movement should operate alongside compliance with national immigration and licensing requirements.

For Kenyans living in Uganda, Murkomen said the government would continue working to ensure they can access essential services and documentation without unnecessary barriers.

The assurances come as Kenya and Uganda seek to deepen cooperation on movement, security and economic opportunities while addressing challenges associated with undocumented residents and cross-border criminal activity.