Museveni nominates 13 officials for senior Uganda government posts

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has proposed 13 individuals for appointment to senior positions across government ministries and state agencies, setting in motion a process that will see the candidates undergo an assessment by the Public Service Commission before their appointments are confirmed.

The nominees have been earmarked for various roles, including Permanent Secretary positions in key ministries, the Office of the President, the Office of the Prime Minister, the Inspectorate of Government and Parliament.

In a letter dated November 5, 2026, addressed to the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission in Kampala, Museveni directed the commission to examine the suitability of the proposed candidates and advise him before proceeding with their appointments.

"I hereby direct that you assess their suitability for appointment and advise me accordingly," the President stated.

The nominations were made in accordance with Article 174(2) of Uganda's 1995 Constitution, which gives the President the authority to appoint Permanent Secretaries.

Among those selected is Emmanuel Freddie Mugunga, who has been nominated to serve in the Office of the Prime Minister, while Maureen Kasande has been proposed for the Inspectorate of Government.

Edward Sengonzi Damulira has also been nominated for the position of Clerk to Parliament, one of the key administrative roles in Uganda's legislature.

Other appointments cover several ministries responsible for the country's public administration, infrastructure, security, agriculture and international relations.

Sheeba Kyobutungi Rujoki has been nominated to the Office of the President, where she is expected to oversee Science, Technology and Innovation.

Kenneth Akiri has been proposed for the Ministry of Water and Environment, while Barbara Namugambe is among the nominees selected for the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries.

In the foreign affairs docket, Charles Ssentongo has been nominated for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Prof. Stephen Akandwanaho is proposed for the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

Mark Sseremba has been earmarked for the Ministry of Public Service, with Eng. Flavia Guto Bwire nominated to the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Museveni has also proposed Edith Butuuro for the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and Aggrey Wunyi for the Ministry of East African Community Affairs.

Betty Mutesa Cwinya-ai has been nominated to serve at the Public Service Commission, alongside the other candidates put forward for various senior government responsibilities.

The proposed appointments were formally communicated through a letter signed by Museveni, who cited his constitutional mandate in initiating the selection process.

However, the nominations do not amount to final appointments, as the Public Service Commission must first assess the candidates and submit its recommendations to the President.

The commission's review will determine whether the 13 nominees meet the requirements for the respective positions before the appointment process is concluded.