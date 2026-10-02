Murkomen: Kenyans abroad will not be denied IDs, voting rights

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has assured Kenyans living outside the country that they will not be discriminated against when seeking national identification cards and voter registration services.

Murkomen said all Kenyans, regardless of where they live, have a right to access government registration services and participate in democratic processes.

He criticised politicians opposed to the issuance of voting cards to Kenyans living outside the country, saying the Kenya Kwanza administration would not support discriminatory practices.

“All Kenyans, including those in our neighbouring countries, have the right to register as voters. That is why we have a whole State Department for Diaspora Affairs. It is meant to support Kenyans outside our borders,” Murkomen said.

The CS spoke in Kiminini on Thursday at the start of a development, security and service delivery tour of Trans Nzoia County.

He urged residents to take advantage of reforms in registration services to obtain identification cards and voter registration documents, saying the services were important for participation in national affairs.

Murkomen described the national identification card as a right and an important gateway to employment and government services, as well as participation in national decision-making.

He also inspected the ongoing construction of the Kiminini modern market before engaging residents of Kiminini town.

The market, which will have 500 stalls, is expected to provide traders with improved working spaces and facilities, including storage areas, cold rooms, eateries, a social hall and an ICT hub.

Murkomen said the project was part of wider government investments aimed at improving the environment in which farmers and small-scale traders conduct their businesses.

“It is part of the wider investment aimed at improving the environment in which farmers and small traders do business,” he said.

The CS also addressed security concerns, saying the Interior Ministry had intensified efforts to combat illicit alcohol, narcotic drugs and other forms of contraband, including goods smuggled across Kenya’s borders.

He called for sustained enforcement and greater cooperation between security agencies and local communities to address alcohol and drug abuse.

“Protecting our young people from alcohol and drug abuse requires sustained enforcement alongside cooperation from communities,” Murkomen said.

During the tour, Murkomen inspected the ongoing construction of the Kiminini-Ndalu road and classrooms being built at Kiminini Comprehensive School to support Junior Secondary School and lower primary learners.

The CS was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, Kiminini MP Kakai Bisau, Endebess MP Robert Pukose and Trans Nzoia Woman Representative Lilian Siyoi.

Also present were Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Abdi Hassan, Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Mathews Ndanyi, Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Alason Hussein and several Members of the County Assembly.

The tour focused on development projects, security measures and government service delivery in Trans Nzoia.