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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

diaspora

PS Njogu: Most distress cases abroad linked to irregular recruitment
Exclusives

PS Njogu: Most distress cases abroad linked to irregular recruitment

Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, the PS explained that Kenyans who follow the official process undergo several verification stages before leaving the country. These include confirmation that the job offer is genuine, clearance by the Ministry of Labour and registration at the labour desk at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

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From dairy to manufacturing, Morara lays out Borabu agenda
Exclusives

From dairy to manufacturing, Morara lays out Borabu agenda

Turning to his economic agenda, Kebaso described Borabu as one of the most agriculturally productive constituencies in the Kisii region, citing its fertile soils, favourable climate and relatively large land holdings. However, he argued that poor leadership and lack of value addition had denied farmers better returns

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MPs move to widen voting access for diaspora and prisoners
News

MPs move to widen voting access for diaspora and prisoners

Traditionally, IEBC has relied on Kenyan missions abroad as polling stations, but long distances have made voting difficult for citizens in remote areas. Diaspora voting began under the 2010 Constitution in 2013 in four East African Community states: Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi, with South Africa added in 2017. By the 2022 elections, it had expanded to the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, the UAE, Qatar, and South Sudan.

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