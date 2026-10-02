Murkomen: Kenyans abroad will not be denied IDs, voting rights
Murkomen described the national identification card as a right and an important gateway to employment and government services, as well as participation in national decision-making.
Murkomen described the national identification card as a right and an important gateway to employment and government services, as well as participation in national decision-making.
Ruto unveiled the initiative during his engagement with Kenyans in New York on September 20, 2026, where the three partners also witnessed the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent.
In his UN General Assembly address, the President will champion an Africa-financing-Africa approach.
Mudavadi and Mutua told the Senate they were attending a Cabinet meeting in Kisumu, while the Attorney-General’s office said the AG was out of town.
About 220 million migrants and members of the diaspora are estimated to support 1.1 billion relatives through remittances, making the funds an important source of income for families across developing countries.
The DCP leader said the matter required a fair taxation framework that would take into account the significant contribution of diaspora remittances to Kenya’s economy.
Incoming KENIC chairman Thomas Odhiambo said the organisation had initially calculated that reaching one million domains at the present rate would take 41 years, although the board now hopes to reduce that period to about 30 years.
The PS maintained that Kenya and Africa had considerable natural resources but lacked two critical ingredients needed to turn those resources into wealth — technical know-how and financial capacity
The diaspora group says the engagement comes at a significant time as Kenyans abroad seek greater access to the country's leadership and a stronger role in national affairs
The online engagement will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2026, from 5 pm and will be led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna alongside other leaders associated with the movement
Deputy Government Spokesperson Mwanaisha Chidzuga urged Kenyans at home and abroad to actively participate in the discussions and contribute ideas that will help develop a sustainable vision for national development and improved livelihoods
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, the PS explained that Kenyans who follow the official process undergo several verification stages before leaving the country. These include confirmation that the job offer is genuine, clearance by the Ministry of Labour and registration at the labour desk at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
The agreements, signed during the inaugural Kenya–Saudi Arabia Political Consultations Meeting, include a Labour Recruitment and Employment Agreement alongside three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering direct investment, customs cooperation and development financing.
Mudavadi stressed that the government recognises the diaspora as an important development partner and is working to create opportunities that will enable Kenyans abroad to contribute more significantly to the country's economic growth
The latest performance echoes the trend seen in 2023 when remittance inflows during the review period fell by 1.8 percent. At the time, rising prices across major economies reduced the amount of disposable income available to migrant workers, limiting the money they could send to relatives back home.
Turning to his economic agenda, Kebaso described Borabu as one of the most agriculturally productive constituencies in the Kisii region, citing its fertile soils, favourable climate and relatively large land holdings. However, he argued that poor leadership and lack of value addition had denied farmers better returns
The survey places diaspora remittances among Kenya’s strongest foreign exchange earners, at times surpassing key traditional export sectors.ey
The Youth Enterprise Development Fund, she added, also invests in entrepreneurship training, startup support, business expansion, and development of commercial capacity, with financing offered through both group and individual loan models.
Traditionally, IEBC has relied on Kenyan missions abroad as polling stations, but long distances have made voting difficult for citizens in remote areas. Diaspora voting began under the 2010 Constitution in 2013 in four East African Community states: Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi, with South Africa added in 2017. By the 2022 elections, it had expanded to the USA, Canada, the UK, Germany, the UAE, Qatar, and South Sudan.
This increase comes ahead of a major policy shift in the US, Kenya’s biggest remittance source, where a new law signed this month introduces a 3.5 percent excise tax on cross-border money transfers starting January 2026.