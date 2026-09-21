Ruto unveils diaspora platform to link Kenyans abroad to local opportunities

President William Ruto has launched the Kenya Diaspora Impact Platform to connect Kenyans living abroad with investment, enterprise and community development opportunities at home.

The platform is being developed through a partnership involving the Government of Kenya, the United Nations in Kenya and Equity Group Holdings and will facilitate access to community impact projects, financing for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), enterprise creation, and skills and knowledge transfer.

Ruto unveiled the initiative during his engagement with Kenyans in New York on September 20, 2026, where the three partners also witnessed the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent.

“We are building a stronger bridge between Kenyans abroad and opportunities at home, founded on trust, transparency and measurable results,” Ruto said.

The President said the diaspora’s contribution to Kenya’s development should go beyond the money sent home through remittances.

“Our diaspora is a vital part of Kenya’s growth story, not only through remittances, but through investment, expertise, innovation and global networks,” he said.

The platform is intended to give Kenyans abroad access to what the government describes as verified opportunities through which they can participate directly in projects and investments in the country.

It will provide frameworks for catalytic financing of MSMEs, support enterprise creation and facilitate the transfer of skills, knowledge and expertise to Kenya.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen links between diaspora communities and local development projects, allowing Kenyans abroad to contribute to initiatives they can identify and support.

The signing of the Joint Declaration of Intent brings together government, the United Nations and the private sector in an effort to increase the role of the diaspora in Kenya’s economic and social development.

Ruto said the initiative would create opportunities for Kenyans living abroad to contribute more meaningfully to the country’s national transformation.

The New York engagement comes as the President participates in events around the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where Kenya is also seeking to advance trade, investment and international partnerships.

Ruto said Kenya’s focus includes expanding trade and investment while driving growth in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology.

“Our focus is clear as we expand trade and investment and drive growth in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, health, agriculture and technology, creating jobs and opportunities for Kenyans and opening new markets for our farmers and businesses,” he said.

The diaspora platform is being positioned as a long-term mechanism for linking Kenyans abroad with opportunities at home, with emphasis on transparency, measurable results and the use of diaspora capital and expertise to support Kenya’s development.